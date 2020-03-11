Brandon S Dunk
Brandon S Dunk

Brandon S Dunk, 5000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

