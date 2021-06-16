Brandon N Barth

Because COVID-19 left limited jail space in Racine County and elsewhere, Matthew Vinz stayed free. Then he shot and killed both of his parents and himself. Here is the story behind a tragedy that shook a small town in Racine County.
Burlington school teacher Jeff Taff is being returned to the classroom after a five-month school district investigation spurred by his participation in the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol against Joe Biden's election as president.
Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit reported finding almost a pound of marijuana, crack cocaine and 12 marijuana plants inside a home Wednesday that allegedly had been housing a grow operation.