Brandon Michael Vankoningsveld
Brandon Michael Vankoningsveld

Brandon Vankoningsveld.jpg

Brandon Michael Vankoningsveld, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). 

