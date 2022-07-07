 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brandon M. Deangelo

Brandon M. Deangelo, 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of THC, obstructing an officer.

