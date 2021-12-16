Brandon L Wagner, 5600 block of 73rd Street, Kenosha, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
A single mom, Cristal Sanchez decided to start selling cheesecakes as a therapeutic creative outlet and as a way to make some money on the side. Find out how to order from her small business, SancheeZe Cakes, by reading this story.
According to the Racine Police Department, an investigation revealed there was allegedly "no plan or intention of targeting students or staff."
UPDATED: Three RUSD schools; Waterford High closed today due to power outages caused by strong winds
Unusually strong winds have caused power outages forcing three Racine Unified schools to close today, RUSD is reporting.
A Racine man has been accused of stealing from a Salvation Army store and also got into a fight with an employee.
15-year-old from Racine arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle with 2 children inside, fleeing police
A car with two children inside, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2200 block of 16th Street. The alleged operator of the stolen vehicle, a 15-year-old male of Racine, was taken into custody Thursday.
Racine's Jennifer Schmidt is joining 50 other state representatives at the event, which begins with the preliminary competition Dec. 12-13 and wraps up with the final competition Dec. 16.
See what Racine County schools met expectations or failed to meet expectations in last year's report cards
Here's the numbers from the Department of Public Instruction's 2020-21 report cards of all Racine County schools
Ascension Health reports that it is among the many victims of a massive ransomware attack that may have at least partially compromised its ability to pay employees across the country, including at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
There has been a lot of talk on Racine’s north side about Lakeview Park of late, and not all of it has been accurate. Here’s a recap.
The Village of Caledonia is working to figure out what to do in 2023, when the village no longer receives federal grant funding covering part of salaries for six firefighters hired last year.