2519-JONES-MUG.jpg

Brandon C. Jones, 1400 block of William Street, Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture tetrahydrocannabinols (between 1000 and 2500 grams), criminal damage to property.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments