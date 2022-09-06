 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bradley A. Moddes

Bradley Moddes

Bradley A. Moddes, 3600 block of Carter Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

