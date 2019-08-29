Brad R. Londre

Londre
Brad R. Londre, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, felony intimidation of a victim, aggravated battery, false imprisonment.

