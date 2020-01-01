Brad Biggs: Bears are all-in with Mitch Trubisky. Until they admit there's a problem, there will be no solution.

The quarterback the Bears traded up to draft No. 2 in 2017 is the unquestioned starter moving forward with Pace reminding you his future with the organization is absolutely connected to Trubisky. It's not surprising given the team's massive investment in Trubisky. There were only a couple of ways for Pace and Nagy to go two days after the end of the season, and they chose an enthusiastic approach highlighting the achievements of their quarterback while suggesting he's merely trailing other young quarterbacks in his development and that the gap can be closed.

"With Mitch, you know especially with a young quarterback, in a lot of cases, it's never going to be a straight line, it's never going to be linear," Pace said. "There are going to be ups and downs. And you see moments this year, you see games, you see him responding to adverse situations within a game, those are signs of positive improvement. We just need to smooth out those inconsistencies.

"You see moments this year, 'Aha, there it is,' right? And then we see the inconsistencies and the dips. We need to figure out why that's happening and work hard to solve that. And that's part of what this offseason is about."

