Brad Biggs: Bears are all-in with Mitch Trubisky. Until they admit there's a problem, there will be no solution.

CHICAGO — So much for an honest conversation between general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy about Mitch Trubisky.
The Bears moved forward Tuesday, candor-free, announcing they're all-in with Trubisky at quarterback in 2020 after stumbling to an 8-8 record with one of the worst offenses in the league in a season that began with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.
The franchise that lost a coin flip for the chance to draft Terry Bradshaw in 1970 had the first pick of quarterbacks in 2017 and opted for Trubisky ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Now the Bears hold out hope that things will click for Trubisky in his fourth season after 42 career starts, including the postseason.
"The next four to five months are about hard decisions," Pace said, "the decisions that require a real, honest assessment of our roster and our entire football operations. It's about identifying problems, getting clarity on the issues and doing whatever it takes to solve them."
Pace laid blame on the offensive line, and Nagy followed up by firing offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, who oversaw the running game, and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, whom the Bears celebrated landing just two years ago after his successful run of developing top players at Notre Dame. Tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride, who had an injured Trey Burton, draft bust Adam Shaheen and undrafted free agents to work with, also was axed.
The quarterback the Bears traded up to draft No. 2 in 2017 is the unquestioned starter moving forward with Pace reminding you his future with the organization is absolutely connected to Trubisky. It's not surprising given the team's massive investment in Trubisky. There were only a couple of ways for Pace and Nagy to go two days after the end of the season, and they chose an enthusiastic approach highlighting the achievements of their quarterback while suggesting he's merely trailing other young quarterbacks in his development and that the gap can be closed.
"With Mitch, you know especially with a young quarterback, in a lot of cases, it's never going to be a straight line, it's never going to be linear," Pace said. "There are going to be ups and downs. And you see moments this year, you see games, you see him responding to adverse situations within a game, those are signs of positive improvement. We just need to smooth out those inconsistencies.
"You see moments this year, 'Aha, there it is,' right? And then we see the inconsistencies and the dips. We need to figure out why that's happening and work hard to solve that. And that's part of what this offseason is about."
If Trubisky pans out and makes real gains, the Bears will be rewarded for their vision and ability to ignore the deafening noise as Mahomes and Watson have taken off as franchise quarterbacks. Mahomes was the NFL's MVP last season and Lamar Jackson, selected in the 2018 draft, should be the runaway winner of the award this season while the Bears seek solutions with Trubisky, who ranked 28th among the league's 32 qualifiers in passer rating at 83.0 and was last in yards per attempt.
"I don't think we're there yet," Pace said when asked where the evaluation of Trubisky went wrong. "I think we're still watching the guy grow. He knows he needs to be more consistent. He knows he needs to play better. We know that too. It's not all one person. I know everybody wants to make one person the villain. It's not all just one person's fault. There's a number of factors in play here we've got to sort through.
"It's just understanding that they're all different. It's just case-by-case. There's all different backgrounds and scenarios and situations they're in. You've just got to recognize that."
The opening, and it's a crack, the Bears left is for a new backup quarterback. While Pace borrowed from former coach Lovie Smith and used a different name when saying "Mitch is our starter," he said the team will look to increase competition at the backup spot.
Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray are free agents and they will be evaluated with a strong chance the depth chart changes behind Trubisky. The chances of the Bears finding a Ryan Tannehill, who replaced Marcus Mariota and led the Titans to the playoffs, are slim. By naming Trubisky the starter, the Bears effectively took themselves out the competition for the top free-agent quarterbacks this offseason.
If a player at any other position was as inconsistent over such an extended stretch, the team would challenge him to keep his job, if not outright replace him. Maybe Nagy has the ability to iron out Trubisky's performance. He wants him to improve his ability to diagnose opposing defenses and become more comfortable in the pocket.
But if Trubisky doesn't work out, the Bears will waste another year, with a good defense, failing to acknowledge that their biggest problem is their quarterback. Until you admit there's a problem there, no solution is in sight.
"Patience in our world right now is hard," Pace said. "It's patience in sports. And patience with a quarterback is hard, you know? But sometimes I think a lot of things pay off if you're able to get through these tough times. And again, there's a lot of examples of that. But we've got to be better in a lot of areas.
"If you look throughout our team, we're disappointed in the number of things. We've got to figure out what it is. When I talk about hard decisions in the next four to five months, that's us stepping back, letting the emotions subside, 'OK, what's going on? What are the problems? What are the solutions? And how are we going to fix them?' We're all on board with that."
Trubisky has had his "Aha" moments the last two seasons, but, whether the Bears want to admit it or not, those have been far outnumbered by "Oh, no" plays. Pace and Nagy insist Trubisky will improve, but it's impossible to say they've had an honest discussion about their quarterback.