Last season was a very good year for Racine County boys volleyball teams.
Horlick made the WIAA state tournament while Burlington and Case played in sectional championship matches.
Those teams hope to build on that success this season and perhaps go even deeper into the postseason.
Horlick returns many key players to help make another playoff run. Burlington, which won the Southern Lakes Conference championship, also has the talent for some postseason success.
Union Grove and Park return some key players and will look to rebound after tough seasons, while Case and St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran welcome new head coaches.
Here is a look at the six Racine County teams:
Southeast Conference
Case Eagles
COACH: Chris Falbo, first season (replaces Dan Burch).
LAST SEASON: 24-16 overall, 11-4 SEC, lost to Muskego 3-2 in sectional final.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Not available.
OUTLOOK: Falbo takes over as varsity coach after spending the last three seasons as the head coach of the junior varsity boys team. Returning six seniors and six juniors, the Eagles have the depth and the team chemistry to make a run and build off a strong 2017 season, Falbo said.
Falbo also said sophomore Quinn O’Brien, whom he coached on junior varsity last year, could contribute right away.
Horlick Rebels
COACH: Dana Marcinkus, second season.
LAST SEASON: 31-11 overall, 6-1 SEC. Lost to Milwaukee Marquette 3-0 in WIAA state quarterfinal.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Zach Romano, Liam Carls. Juniors — Matthew Barrientez, Gavan Pullen, Dylan Jensen.
OUTLOOK: The Rebels look to build off a very strong 2017 season and will aim to advance even further in the state tournament.
The loss of Kyle Semrad to graduation leaves a hole that returning starters Romano, Carls and Barrientez must fill. Marcinkus will also look to newcomers Connor Singer, Michael Tempesta and Joe Prudhom to play big roles.
Park Panthers
COACH: Pete Leslie, 21st season.
LAST SEASON: 7-13 overall, 2-5 SEC. Lost to St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran 3-1 in regional semifinal.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Kevin Leslie, Calvin Dieck, Isaiah Martin, Nobal Days.
OUTLOOK: The Panthers have only seven players on the roster, but have a nice core with four returning starters.
First-team All-SEC and first-team All-County player Kevin Leslie leads the team. Coach Leslie will also look to Days—a highly-recruited basketball player—to have a big role on offense and defense.
Southern Lakes Conference
Burlington Demons
COACH: Mike Jones, third season.
LAST SEASON: 23-10-1 overall, 8-0 SLC. Lost to Middleton 3-0 in sectional final.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Trey Krause, Malik Tiedt, Andy Ellingham. Juniors — David Paul, Sam Lois, Sawyer Dujardin, Tyler Duessing.
OUTLOOK: The Demons lost only one starter (Drew Pesick), and return plenty of talent to try and repeat as the SLC champions. Tiedt, Ellingham, Krause and Paul will be the main contributors, Jones said.
He will also look to sophomore Ben Rummler, Michael McGinley and Logan Swantz to take on increased roles. Jones said he is very excited about this team and believes they could be better than last year.
Union Grove Broncos
COACH: Jamie Anderson, second season.
LAST SEASON: 7-16 overall, 1-7 SLC, lost to Horlick 3-1 in regional semifinal.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Nathan Koch, Will Painter, Nolan Rampulla, Jeff Furner. Juniors — Sam Rampulla, Nolan Verbeten, Colling Long.
OUTLOOK: After a rebuilding last year, Anderson expects big things this year.
With seven returning varsity players, the Broncos could contend for an SLC title. Anderson will look to captains Koch and Sam Rampulla, who have shown during the offseason they are ready to lead and push everyone to be their best, Anderson said.
St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran
COACH: Kara Avery, first season (replaces Katie Belongia).
LAST SEASON: Not available.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Adam May, Connor Rasch, Sam May, Quinn Cafferty. Juniors — Evan Schuster, Jared Sandkuhler.
OUTLOOK: Avery takes over from her sister after spending the last few years as her assistant. The Angels have a strong foundation of returning starters to provide leadership, she said.
Avery said she is also excited about newcomer Tye Ojala.
