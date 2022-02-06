Boys Swimming agate for Feb. 5

Southeast Conference Championships
TEAM SCORES: 1. Franklin 650, 2. Oak Creek 592, 3. Case 499.5, 4. Tremper 496.5, 5. Indian Trail 462, 6. Bradford 292, 7. Park 90.
200-yard medley relay — 1. Oak Creek 1:41.26. 200 freestyle — 1. Bruhn, Franklin, 1:45.05. 200 individual medley — 1. Ketterling, Oak Creek, 1:55.95. 50 freestyle — 1. Arteaga, Case, 21.09. Diving — 1. McCray, Case, 552.15. 100 butterfly — 1. Ketterling, Oak Creek, 51.71, 2. Moore, Case, 57.96. 100 freestyle — 1. Arteaga, Case, 46.49. 500 freestyle — 1. Gilbert, Indian Trail 4:51.76. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Franklin 1:33.21, 2. Case (Arteaga, Ries, Helland, Moore) 1:33.43. 100 backstroke — 1. Bruhn, Franklin, 52.65, 3. Moore, Case, 1:00.06. 100 breaststroke — 1. Paull, Franklin, 1:00.88. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Oak Creek 3:19.53, 3. Case (Arteaga, Merrill, Ries, Moore) 3:30.50.
Southern Lakes Conference Championships
TEAM SCORES: 1. Badger 598, 2. Burlington Co-op 346, 3. Elkhorn 291, 4. Jefferson-Cambridge 257, 5. Delavan-Darien 172, 6. Platteville Lancaster 159, 7. Whitewater 90, 8. Psc Aquatics 81, 9. Edgerton-Evansville 76.
200-yard medley relay — 1. Badger 1:41.49, 2. Burlington Co-op (Weis, Craig, Gross, Uyenbat) 1:49.02. 200 freestyle — 1. Biller, Badger, 1:54.28, 3. Uyenbat, Burlington Co-op, 2:01.29. 200 individual medley — 1. Rafe, Badger, 2:05.44. 50 freestyle — 1. Greenberg, Badger, 22.16. 100 butterfly — 1. Langelund, Badger, 55.06, 2. Weis, Burlington Co-op, 56.14, 3. Gross, Burlington Co-op, 59.00. 100 freestyle — 1. Greenberg, Badger, 48.31. 500 freestyle — 1. Biller, Badger, 5:20.48. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Badger 1:32.75, 2. Burlington Co-op (Weis, Gross, Mayer, Uyenbat) 1:38.79. 100 backstroke — 1. Weis, Burlington Co-op, 1:00.03, 3. Gross, Burlington Co-op, 1:01.12. 100 breaststroke — 1. Rafe, Badger, 1:04.25. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Badger 3:23.06.