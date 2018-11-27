CASE (1-0)
Rankins 3 3-5 9, Farr 3 1-3 7, Schmidtmann 5 2-2 14, Wright 0 0-0 0, Thompson 8 10-13 32, Sardin 1 1-2 3, Casey 0 1-2 1, Brumby 2 2-2 6, Fugiasco 1 1-3 3, Gilliam 0 0-0 0, Porter 0 0-0 0, Jedkins 0 0-0 0, Duffie 1 1-2 3. Totals 24 22-34 78.
PRAIRIE (1-1)
Polzin 4 0-1 8, Stafford 4 2-3 13, Krekling 0 0-0 0, Shannon 0 0-0 0, Kamm 2 0-0 4, Larsen 0 0-0 0, Vanko 0 0-0 0, Cape 2 0-0 4, Nesbitt 7 5-6 20, Williams 0 0-0 0, Hoyt 5 6-6 18, Fallico 2 2-2 8, Mills 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 15-18 75.
Halftime—Case 37, Prairie 28. 3-point goals—Stafford 3, Nesbitt, Hoyt 2, Fallico 2, Schmidtmann 2, Thompson 6. Total fouls—Case 21, Prairie 22. Fouled out—Kamm. Rebounds— Prairie 16 (Kreking 8).
Mukwonago 67, Burlington 43
MUKWONAGO (1-1)
Genrich 3 2-2 9, Jendusa 0 2-2 2, Gehl 5 0-0 12, Cooley 5 0-0 12, Juszczak 2 2-2 6, Gannon 3 3-3 9, Gillette 4 1-1 9, Krvashiewicz 0 2-2 2, Nelson 2 0-0 2, Schluckebier 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 12-12 67.
BURLINGTON (1-1)
Mulhollon 2 0-0 5, Krause 0 2-2 2, Berezowitz 1 0-0 3, Klug 0 0-1 0, Safar 3 2-4 9, Runkel 4 4-5 9, Turzenski 3 1-1 8, Ohm 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 10-17 43.
Halftime—Mukwonago 35, Burlington 18. 3-point goals—Genrich, Gehl 2, Cooley 2, Mulhollon, Berezowitz, Safar, Turzenski, Ohm.
Tremper 80, Union Grove 71
TREMPER (1-0)
Vazquez 0 0-0 0, Cardona 5 7-8 20, Young 7 4-5 20, Huss 1 0-1 3, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Garrett 0 0-0 0, Polk 1 0-0 3, Chamberlain 1 0-0 2, Gross 4 2-2 12, Coleman 9 2-5 20. Totals 28 15-21 80.
UNION GROVE (0-1)
Domagalski 2 0-0 6, Koch 4 0-0 9, Mudchic 1 0-0 3, Hilarides 4 0-0 9, Nelson 5 1-3 11, Clark 0 0-0 0, Long 6 2-5 14, Hansel 6 1-2 13, Rampulla 3 0-0 6. Totals 31 4-10 71.
Halftime—Tremper 37, Union Grove 30. 3-point goals—Cardona 3, Young 2, Huss, Polk, Gross 2, Domagalski 2, Koch, Mudchic, Hildares. Total fouls—Tremper 10, Union Grove 20.
Waterford 47, Cudahy 44
CUDAHY (0-1)
Kubisz 7 2-2 21, Cerda-Bautista 2 1-1 5, Wojciechowski 1 2-2 4, Krueger 2 3-4 7, Mungon 1 0-2 4, Eichstaedt 2 0-2 4. Totals 15 9-17 44.
WATERFORD (1-1)
riska 1 0-0 3, Glembin 3 3-4 10, Kempken 1 0-0 2, Szeklinski 4 0-0 9, Ketterhagen 2 2-2 7, Hancock 1 2-8 4, Karpinski 2 1-2 6, Chart 0 0-0 0, Roanhouse 3 0-2 6. Totals 17 8-18 47.
Halftime—Waterford 27, Cudahy 18. 3-point goals—Kubisz 5, Riska, Glembin, Szeklinski, Ketterhagen, Karpinski. Total fouls—Cudahy 17, Waterford 21. Fouled out—Mongon.
Faith Christian 66
Catholic Central 59
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (0-1)
Henderson 1 1-2 3, Doerflinger 4 0-0 10, McCourt 0 0-0 0, Pum 5 2-2 5, Muellenbach 0 0-0 0, Nevin 0 0-0 0, Miles 7 0-1 14, Wright 4 1-2 11, Robson 4 8-12 16. Totals 21 12-19 59.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (1-1)
Quernemoen 4 1-2 9, Johnson 5 0-0 13, Thomas 6 8-12 23, Johnston 1 1-2 4, Kent 4 4-8 13, Colberg 0 0-0 0, Fettig 0 0-0 0, Sandberg 0 2-2 2, Skrodzki 1 0-0 2, O'Dell 0 0-0 0, Diaz 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 16-26 66.
Halftime—Catholic Central 34, Faith Christian 24. 3-point goals—Doerflinger 2, Pum, Wright 2, Johnson 3, Thomas 3, Kent, Colberg. Total fouls—Catholic Central 22, Faith Christian 18. Fouled out—Henderson, Skrodzki. Rebounds—Catholic Central 21 (Wright, Robson 5), Faith Christian 26 (Thomas 9).
