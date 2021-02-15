Boys basketball: Shoreland's Bolton has fashioned tremendous senior season

Bolton said he has scholarship offers from NCAA Division II Northwood (Mich.) and junior college programs Bryant and Stratton and Milwaukee Area Technical College. He also said he's drawing interest from Virginia Military Institute, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Nebraska Omaha.

"The process, it's been going very well for me," Bolton said. "I've talked to a lot of coaches, from juco to NAIA to Division I."

That latter level, of course, is the gold standard for recruits, and Strutz said Bolton's strong senior season has had some Division I programs sniffing around about him.

"The biggest growth with Quentin has been, he really has worked on his game and his outside shooting," Strutz said. "For a big guy, he shoots the ball exceptionally well. But now, combining that with also going to the basket and knowing when to do each. If a guy plays off him, he's going to stick the jumper. A guy's up on him, he can go to the basket."

"... I think someone's going to get a steal.

For now, Bolton hopes his high school career has some more time left, then he'll turn his focus toward college.

"It's been a long ride," he said. "It's going to be even more coming in the future. But through the process, through the people I've been playing with, the coaches that have coached me, I've learned a lot, experienced a lot."

