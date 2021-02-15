Boys basketball: Shoreland's Bolton has fashioned tremendous senior season

SOMERS — There are few things in sports more exciting than watching a talented athlete "get it."
It's that wonderful moment when size, strength, athletic ability, skills, intelligence and hard work all intersect, propelling the athlete to a level that leaves onlookers in awe.
It seems that senior forward Quentin Bolton has reached that level for the Shoreland Lutheran boys basketball team.
Now listed at 6-foot-7, Bolton has long possessed a tantalizing combination of size and athletic ability. And it's not as if he came out of nowhere this season.
Bolton, who lives in Racine, led the Metro Classic Conference in rebounding during both his sophomore and junior years and was named second-team All-Metro Classic as a sophomore and honorable mention as a junior. That's no small feat in a conference stacked with as much talent as the Metro Classic.
But the numbers Bolton has piled up as a senior — especially during the latter portion of the regular season — are extraordinary, as fourth-seeded Shoreland opens its postseason by hosting fifth-seeded Christian Life in a WIAA Division-3 regional quarterfinal Tuesday night.
Bolton ended the regular season second in the conference in scoring at 20.8 points per game and first in rebounding at 10.6 per game.
In the process, Bolton surpassed Andy Baumgart as the all-time rebounding leader in Shoreland boys history and in Thursday's regular-season finale against St. Joseph reached 1,000 career points.
It's all a testament to hard work paying off.
"Quentin is a guy that's, it's all business," Shoreland coach Paul Strutz, the longest-tenured boys basketball coach in the county, said after a practice at Shoreland last week.
"When he steps on the floor, when he steps in practice, I don't think that I've had a harder worker, non-stop."
Shoreland senior guard Sawyer Smith, himself just seven points shy of 1,000 for his career and a baseball recruit to NCAA Division II St. Cloud State (Minn.), has had a front-row seat to Bolton's development.
"He's put in a lot of hard work," Smith said. "He's in the gym every day. He always stays after practice, gets more shots in. He's always working. So I think it's just all the hard work is paying off and translating into the game."
Is it ever.
Huge numbers
After scoring just eight points in a loss to Racine St. Catherine's on Jan. 14, Bolton has gone on an eight-game tear in which he seems to keep putting up better numbers each game.
Bolton averaged 27.8 points and about 13 rebounds per game in those eight games to close the regular season, including a 30-point, 20-rebound performance in a loss to Racine Lutheran on Jan. 30 and a 41-point, 17-rebound showing in a win at St. Thomas More on Feb. 2.
Bolton is humble about why his numbers have soared.
"Constant practice and teammates pushing me, getting me the ball," he said. "That's pretty much it. I'm just doing the hard work and stuff that Coach has got us doing in practice. That's pretty much it."
Said Strutz: "Quentin's very mild-mannered and kind of soft-spoken. But on the basketball court, he turns into — he can play.
"He's an intense competitor."
Most importantly, the Pacers are winning.
While an 8-12 record may not seem like cause for excitement at first glance, Shoreland has stayed competitive — and then some — in one of the best small-school conferences in the state. The Pacers' five Metro Classic wins were their most in conference play since they won six during the 2014-15 season.
Shoreland has also had a number of close defeats against strong programs, and on Feb. 8 the Pacers got into the left-hand column of the standings with a huge 61-59 home win over Racine Prairie, then ranked No. 3 in Division-4 in the state coaches and Associated Press state polls.
Shoreland is certainly playing its best basketball into the postseason. Unfortunately, regionals have been tightened up and localized this season, so the Pacers' reward if they beat CLS is a regional semifinal date on Friday at top-seeded Racine St. Catherine's, the top-ranked team in Division-3.
But the only thing the Pacers can control now is how well they're playing.
"We put in the work in practice and stuff, and I think if we just keep listening to Coach and executing plays and doing what we've got to do, I believe we're going to be a shocker," Bolton said.
Next level
Whatever happens this postseason, Bolton's basketball career will surely continue into the next level.
Bolton has played with some of the top AAU programs in the area, including Phenom University and the ABC Young Lions.
It's an unprecedented time for basketball talent in the state, and Bolton said in AAU he played with standouts like Tyrese Hunter of St. Catherine's, James Graham of Nicolet, Ronald Kirk Jr. of Whitefish Bay Dominican and Patrick Baldwin Jr. of Sussex Hamilton.
Baldwin is regarded as one of the top five high school recruits in the country and is coveted by college basketball's blue-bloods.
"It's fun playing with those guys," Bolton said of his AAU experiences. "They'll push you."
Bolton said he has scholarship offers from NCAA Division II Northwood (Mich.) and junior college programs Bryant and Stratton and Milwaukee Area Technical College. He also said he's drawing interest from Virginia Military Institute, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Nebraska Omaha.
"The process, it's been going very well for me," Bolton said. "I've talked to a lot of coaches, from juco to NAIA to Division I."
That latter level, of course, is the gold standard for recruits, and Strutz said Bolton's strong senior season has had some Division I programs sniffing around about him.
"The biggest growth with Quentin has been, he really has worked on his game and his outside shooting," Strutz said. "For a big guy, he shoots the ball exceptionally well. But now, combining that with also going to the basket and knowing when to do each. If a guy plays off him, he's going to stick the jumper. A guy's up on him, he can go to the basket."
"... I think someone's going to get a steal.
For now, Bolton hopes his high school career has some more time left, then he'll turn his focus toward college.
"It's been a long ride," he said. "It's going to be even more coming in the future. But through the process, through the people I've been playing with, the coaches that have coached me, I've learned a lot, experienced a lot."