Case 78, Prairie 72

Mukwonago 67, Burlington 43

Kenosha Tremper 80, Union Grove 71

Waterford 47, Cudahy 44

Williams Bay Faith Christian 66, Catholic Central 59

Adams-Friendship 52, River Valley 48

Appleton East 64, Appleton North 29

Arrowhead 81, Wisconsin Lutheran 73

Ashland 53, Lakeland 45

Baldwin-Woodville 56, Spooner 51

Berlin 70, Wautoma 69

Bonduel 58, Coleman 51

Cameron 65, Barron 45

Clear Lake 76, Unity 46

Columbus Catholic 77, Colby 49

Cuba City 78, Pecatonica 53

De Pere 60, Stevens Point 48

Eau Claire Memorial 91, Superior 80, OT

Elk Mound 56, Fall Creek 53, OT

Elkhorn Area 66, Verona Area 54

Grafton 54, West Bend West 47

Grantsburg 66, Glenwood City 53

Grayslake North, Ill. 77, Badger 57

Green Bay Southwest 74, Seymour 61

Green Bay West 74, Shiocton 60

Greendale 63, Shorewood 54

Hayward 59, Osceola 44

Homestead 60, Port Washington 54

Iola-Scandinavia 77, Westfield Area 22

Kaukauna 94, Fond du Lac 49

Kewaunee 78, Two Rivers 67

Kiel 57, Kewaskum 46

Kimberly 92, Appleton West 86

Lake Mills 62, Marshall 53

Lakeside Lutheran 71, Cambridge 50

Lincoln 54, Brookwood 47

Lomira 69, Ripon 66

Luck 53, Drummond 37

Luxemburg-Casco 92, Menasha 84

Manitowoc Lincoln 76, Green Bay East 68

Manitowoc Lutheran 86, Mishicot 54

McDonell Central 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47

McFarland 72, Lodi 55

Medford Area 56, Chippewa Falls 51

Milw. Early View 88, Milw. Saint Anthony 42

Mineral Point 91, Dodgeville 66

Monticello 58, Madison Country Day 53

Mount Horeb 67, Oregon 52

Muskego 80, New Berlin Eisenhower 70

Necedah 49, La Farge 32

Nicolet 80, Hartford Union 60

Northwestern 77, Washburn 48

Oostburg 55, Sheboygan Christian 35

Oshkosh West 78, Neenah 76

Ozaukee 53, Random Lake 43

Plymouth 79, Sheboygan South 53

Prentice 59, Athens 50

Pulaski 73, New London 60

Salam School 72, Cristo Rey Jesuit, Minn. 27

Seneca 45, Boscobel 37

Sheboygan Area Luth. 88, Reedsville 64

Slinger 71, Whitefish Bay 62

Spring Valley 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 42

St. Mary Catholic 79, Cedar Grove-Belgium 75

Stanley-Boyd 59, Greenwood 54

Stoughton 72, Portage 49

Valders 74, Amherst 30

Watertown 57, Sauk Prairie 56

Waunakee 71, Milton 52

Waupaca 68, Shawano Community 62

Waupun 60, New Holstein 36

West Bend East 86, Cedarburg 71

Westby 55, Richland Center 45

Winneconne 83, Laconia 54

Young Coggs Prep 96, Milw. Obama SCTE 42

