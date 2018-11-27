Racine County
Case 78, Prairie 72
Mukwonago 67, Burlington 43
Kenosha Tremper 80, Union Grove 71
Waterford 47, Cudahy 44
Williams Bay Faith Christian 66, Catholic Central 59
Other state scores
Adams-Friendship 52, River Valley 48
Appleton East 64, Appleton North 29
Arrowhead 81, Wisconsin Lutheran 73
Ashland 53, Lakeland 45
Baldwin-Woodville 56, Spooner 51
Berlin 70, Wautoma 69
Bonduel 58, Coleman 51
Cameron 65, Barron 45
Clear Lake 76, Unity 46
Columbus Catholic 77, Colby 49
Cuba City 78, Pecatonica 53
De Pere 60, Stevens Point 48
Eau Claire Memorial 91, Superior 80, OT
Elk Mound 56, Fall Creek 53, OT
Elkhorn Area 66, Verona Area 54
Grafton 54, West Bend West 47
Grantsburg 66, Glenwood City 53
Grayslake North, Ill. 77, Badger 57
Green Bay Southwest 74, Seymour 61
Green Bay West 74, Shiocton 60
Greendale 63, Shorewood 54
Hayward 59, Osceola 44
Homestead 60, Port Washington 54
Iola-Scandinavia 77, Westfield Area 22
Kaukauna 94, Fond du Lac 49
Kewaunee 78, Two Rivers 67
Kiel 57, Kewaskum 46
Kimberly 92, Appleton West 86
Lake Mills 62, Marshall 53
Lakeside Lutheran 71, Cambridge 50
Lincoln 54, Brookwood 47
Lomira 69, Ripon 66
Luck 53, Drummond 37
Luxemburg-Casco 92, Menasha 84
Manitowoc Lincoln 76, Green Bay East 68
Manitowoc Lutheran 86, Mishicot 54
McDonell Central 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47
McFarland 72, Lodi 55
Medford Area 56, Chippewa Falls 51
Milw. Early View 88, Milw. Saint Anthony 42
Mineral Point 91, Dodgeville 66
Monticello 58, Madison Country Day 53
Mount Horeb 67, Oregon 52
Muskego 80, New Berlin Eisenhower 70
Necedah 49, La Farge 32
Nicolet 80, Hartford Union 60
Northwestern 77, Washburn 48
Oostburg 55, Sheboygan Christian 35
Oshkosh West 78, Neenah 76
Ozaukee 53, Random Lake 43
Plymouth 79, Sheboygan South 53
Prentice 59, Athens 50
Pulaski 73, New London 60
Salam School 72, Cristo Rey Jesuit, Minn. 27
Seneca 45, Boscobel 37
Sheboygan Area Luth. 88, Reedsville 64
Slinger 71, Whitefish Bay 62
Spring Valley 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 42
St. Mary Catholic 79, Cedar Grove-Belgium 75
Stanley-Boyd 59, Greenwood 54
Stoughton 72, Portage 49
Valders 74, Amherst 30
Watertown 57, Sauk Prairie 56
Waunakee 71, Milton 52
Waupaca 68, Shawano Community 62
Waupun 60, New Holstein 36
West Bend East 86, Cedarburg 71
Westby 55, Richland Center 45
Winneconne 83, Laconia 54
Young Coggs Prep 96, Milw. Obama SCTE 42
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.