Boys basketball: Former Racine Lutheran players reflect on former coach Christensen

“I carry a lot of the lessons coach taught us on the basketball court to this day in my life. I am confident that he got every bit of talent out of me that he could. For most of high school I was an average player until my senior year, and I found success because of his vision for me that I couldn’t see. He instilled in me that it was possible to outwork the competition to gain an edge, even when in most cases they were more talented. I still call upon the memories of how he handled our losses. We would have the time in the locker room to absorb what happened, and then after that it was out of mind and back to work and to getting better.

“Jeff set me up with a great foundation to handle triumphs with modesty and how to take lessons from losses without letting them ruin future success. He taught me that it was better to strive for perfection knowing that it is not attainable, than to strive for just good enough. He stressed learning the right way to do something and then do it over and over again until it was ingrained as a habit.

Peter Drummond, Class of ’12