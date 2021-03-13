Boys basketball: Former Racine Lutheran players reflect on former coach Christensen

They understand now.
Maybe that wasn’t always the case during those endless practices during a long season, when they were getting shouted at by Jeff Christensen, the longtime coach of the Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team.
But the players who put up with that realize there was a reason for what Christensen did. Not only did he want to make each of the 247 players he coached better than they ever thought they could be, he wanted them to take some valuable life lessons with them.
Here is just a sampling of players who think what they put up with paid off in the long run:
Bob Hagen, Class of 1991
“I was fortunate to be a part of the Lutheran team for Jeff’s first three years as the varsity head coach. Those three years ran the spectrum of taking our lumps during the first year all the way to my senior year and finishing an undefeated season with a state championship. Knowing Jeff and his competitive nature, he probably still jumped into a drill or practice to demonstrate something right up until his last practice. I know during my years, it was not uncommon for him to participate in drills or if we weren’t bringing enough effort or energy during practice, he was right there to show you how something should be done.
“Many practices ended with half-court shots and him tossing in half-court shots from around his back or during 3-point contests, and it was not uncommon for him to be in the final group. He was always willing to stick around for anyone that wanted to get up extra shots or have more shooting contests.
“I cannot think of many, if any, games that we were surprised by what our opponents were doing; more than likely we were not executing the way we were capable of playing.
“Coach has been one of the most influential people in my life. I grew up watching him coach, played for him, and had the opportunity to coach along side him. Not only did I learn a lot about the game of basketball, but also a great deal about life.”
Tim Demuth, Class of ’09
“Coach is known for his yelling and screaming during practices and games, but his intensity is what makes him get the absolute most out of players. It doesn’t matter your age or what team you’re on, he demands your best effort when you’re in the gym. When I was in grade school, I was able to come and practice with the team. I was excited to show coach that I could potentially play on the varsity the following year. There was a loose ball that I didn’t go for with 100% effort and coach immediately yelled, ‘If you’re not going to try, then you can’t come anymore.’ I found out at an early age, just how hard I needed to try all the time.
“As much as he yells and as much as he demands of his players, he also likes to have fun. He jokes around with the guys and even competes when we were short on having enough guys to practice.”
Ryan Ganther, Class of ’10
“I carry a lot of the lessons coach taught us on the basketball court to this day in my life. I am confident that he got every bit of talent out of me that he could. For most of high school I was an average player until my senior year, and I found success because of his vision for me that I couldn’t see. He instilled in me that it was possible to outwork the competition to gain an edge, even when in most cases they were more talented. I still call upon the memories of how he handled our losses. We would have the time in the locker room to absorb what happened, and then after that it was out of mind and back to work and to getting better.
“Jeff set me up with a great foundation to handle triumphs with modesty and how to take lessons from losses without letting them ruin future success. He taught me that it was better to strive for perfection knowing that it is not attainable, than to strive for just good enough. He stressed learning the right way to do something and then do it over and over again until it was ingrained as a habit.
Peter Drummond, Class of ’12
“One of the main reasons why I went to Racine Lutheran was to play under Coach. Without a doubt, his players always played the hardest and played the toughest man to man defense in the city. I wanted to be a part of that, and I am glad I was because I knew if he had a core group of players that bought into his system, we’d be successful and that’s exactly what we were. Coach has the ability to get the most out of his players, by letting them play to their strengths, which is why guys loved playing for him.”
Ty Demuth, Class of ’12
“I grew up watching Lutheran basketball and would occasionally go to Coach’s house after games with my parents. The No. 1 thing I can always remember him telling me is ‘Ty, if you want to play on varsity when you get older, you better know how to play defense.’ Defense was the No. 1 thing he instilled in all of his players and that’s why we were the No. 1 defense in the state our senior year.
“I truly appreciate everything all three coaches did for us over the years and it was a blast to play for them.”
Michael Wilks, Class of ’04
“Coach will be missed on the sidelines, but we all know where to catch him with a smile, and likely a couple good stories —out at the golf course.”