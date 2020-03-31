Boys basketball boxes SUN NOV 25

Milw. Washington 68, Park 54
PARK (0-1)
Gamble 2 0-0 4, Sales 0 0-0 0, Days 2 0-0 4, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0, Henderson 1 0-0 2, R. Canady 0 0-0 0, Carey 7 0-0 17, L. Canady 5 4-4 15, Warren 5 0-0 10, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Alexander 1 0-1 2. Totals 23 4-5 54.
MILW. WASHINGTON (1-0)
McKeow 1 0-0 2, Gray 0 1-2 1, McKay 2 0-0 5, Clay 1 0-0 3, Staples 3 1-2 8, Long 7 3-4 19, Valeriano 2 0-0 4, Foster 6 5-7 17, Martin 1 0-0 2, Blakely 1 0-0 3, Brown 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 10-15 68.
Halftime—Washington 34, Park 22. 3-point goals—Carey 3, L. Canady. Lonmg 2, McKay, Clay, Staples, Blakely. Total fouls—Park 12, Washington 5. Fouled out—Days. Rebounds—Park 35 (Warren 12), Washington 41.
Prairie 92, Random Lake 67
RANDOM LAKE (0-1)
Weichart 4 4-4 14, Broetzmann 1 0-0 3, Holman 1 1-2 3, Borchardt 0 1-2 1, Rusch 5 3-8 13, Bares 5 2-3 16, Spaeth 4 0-0 9, Mueller 1 1-2 3, Singer 2 1-1 5. Totals 23 13-22 67.
PRAIRIE (1-0)
Polzin 7 0-1 18, Stafford 2 0-0 5, Krekling 4 0-0 8, Shannon 3 0-0 9, Kamm 1 1-2 3, Cape 3 2-2 9, Nesbitt 5 3-6 15, Williams 0 3-6 3, Hoyt 5 0-0 14, Fallico 3 0-0 8. Totals 33 9-17 92.
Halftime—Random Lake 32, Prairie 52. 3-point goals—Polzin 4, Stafford, Shannon 3, Cape, Nesbitt 2, Hoyt 4, Fallico 2, Weichart 2, Broetzmann, Bares 4, Spaeth 1.
Total fouls—Prairie 19, Random Lake 14. Fouled out—Cape. Technical fouls—Hoyt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!