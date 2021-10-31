Bowman wins as tension builds ahead of NASCAR title race

Bowman insisted the contact with Hamlin was accidental.

“I just got loose in, I got in too deep, knocked him out of the way and literally let him have the lead back,” Bowman said. “For anybody that wants to think I was trying to crash him, that obviously literally wasn’t that case considering I gave up the lead at Martinsville to give it back to him.”

But Bowman was referring to an earlier incident, not the contact that fully spun Hamlin’s car and dropped him to a 24th-place finish.

“He’s been on the other side of that. He’s crashed guys here for wins. I hate doing it... I just got in, got underneath him, spun him out,” Bowman said. “Regardless, we get a free grandfather clock, which is pretty special.”

Martinsville presents its race winners with a traditional grandfather clock considered one of the most coveted trophies in NASCAR.

Hamlin already has five clocks, and still advanced into the championship on points. But he was incensed with Bowman, and Hamlin’s his crew warned him over the radio to be smart as he drove his Toyota directly to the front grille of Bowman’s Chevy.