Bowman denies Hamlin with swift late move at Richmond

At the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway he didn't do enough to move Joey Logano out of his way to earn the win, and last week at Martinsville Speedway he was caught late by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr.

In Richmond, Hamlin raced with the hashtag #fedexstrong on the back of his car and on his pit wall to honor the eight people who were fatally shot at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday. He again had the dominant car and led 207 of the 400 laps. He's led 483 laps the last two weeks.

"First and foremost, we want to think of all of the families in Indy right now," Hamlin said. "Awful tragedy to happen there. Our thoughts and prayers are with these names. We will get (wins). We will keep digging. We are dominating — just have to finish it."

Hamlin won the first two stages and notched his eighth top-five finish in nine starts this season.

"We just didn't take off quite as good there at the end. I tried to warm it up and do everything that I could — just the 48 had a little more on those last few laps and I couldn't hold the bottom," Hamlin said.

Last week, he led 276 laps at Martinsville Speedway, but lost the lead to Truex with 15 laps to go.