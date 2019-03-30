MEN'S LEADERS
803 — Mike Thoennes, Castle.com
778 — Jeremy Kenyon, Friday Miller Lite Angry Brothers
774 — Mike Vasey, Castle.com
748 — Robert Lewens Jr., Old Settlers Fun Day Friday League
740 — Rich Larsen, Castle.com
732 — Rich Pansch, Castle.com
725 — Jason Frank, Castle.com
720 — John Peterson II, Castle.com
719 — Dave Gajewski, T&C Friday Night Industrial
712 — Don Langdon, Castle.com
707 — Aaron Druktenis, Friday Miller Lite Angry Brothers
705 — John Mangalindan, T&C Friday Night Industrial
700 — Antwann Williams, Castle.com
WOMEN'S LEADERS
660 — Mary Appenzeller 660, T&C Friday Night Industrial
614 — Emily Jarstad, Friday Miller Lite Angry Brothers
LEAGUES
Friday Miller Lite Angry Brothers — Todd Christensen 695, Alfredo Jackson 690, Eric Kudrna 289, Lauren Kudrna 599, Danielle Gename 593-256.
T&C Friday Night Industrial — Josh Hall 688, Marcus Ludwig 664, Rick Keller 609, Dave Gajewski 268, Mary Appenzeller 290.
Hillside Classic — Tom Pfeiffer 681, Chris Webb 669, Mark Parrish 645, Bill Schultz 637.
Hillside Tavern League — Larry Smith 648, Michael Yarbrough 619, Terry Feest 603, Jennifer Williams 461.
Hillside Mixed Nuts — Manny Pedrosa 626, Tanner Eschbach 526, Gordy Lueckfeld 471.
Old Settlers Fun Day Friday League — Jeff Carroll 631, Chuck Fudge 613, Maria Fudge 504, Deb Sepanski 490.
