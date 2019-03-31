LEAGUES

Hillside Tavern — Keith Miller 622, Michael Yarbrough 606, Matt Duckworth 602, Corey Kyle  561.

T&C Saturday Night Bowling Bunch — Jason Wrobel 691, Jake Spencer 671, Kohl Wrobel 660-257, Shannon Spencer 534-211

