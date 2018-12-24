MEN'S LEADERS
780 — John Schroeder Sr., Castle Kings & Queens
706 — Tim Ksobiech, River City Friday Night Mixed
WOMEN'S LEADERS
649 — Melissa Jansen, Castle Kings & Queens
LEAGUES
Castle Kings & Queens — Steve Vlach 659, Randy Jansen 656, John Schroeder Sr. 266, Kayleen Stritosky 524, Dianna Mattice 513.
River City Saturday Night Bowling Buddies — Donald Goldbach 619-270, Mark Manteufel 575, Claire Goldbach 455-179, Theresa Torosian 438.
River City Friday Night Mixed — Ron Shotliff 683, Bob Albee 650, Tim Ksobiech 266, Laura Shotliff 460-180, Amanda Moll 442.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.