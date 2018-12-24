MEN'S LEADERS

780 — John Schroeder Sr., Castle Kings & Queens

706 — Tim Ksobiech, River City Friday Night Mixed

WOMEN'S LEADERS

649 — Melissa Jansen, Castle Kings & Queens

LEAGUES

Castle Kings & Queens — Steve Vlach 659, Randy Jansen 656, John Schroeder Sr. 266, Kayleen Stritosky 524, Dianna Mattice 513.

River City Saturday Night Bowling Buddies — Donald Goldbach 619-270, Mark Manteufel 575, Claire Goldbach 455-179, Theresa Torosian 438.

River City Friday Night Mixed — Ron Shotliff 683, Bob Albee 650, Tim Ksobiech 266, Laura Shotliff 460-180, Amanda Moll 442.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments