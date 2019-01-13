MEN'S LEADERS

759 — Carl Christensen, The Lanes Odds and Ends

723 — Dave Melahn, T&C Saturday Rockin' Rollers

728 — Cary O'Brien, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples

WOMEN'S LEADERS

641 — Taylor Melahn, T&C Saturday Rockin' Rollers

LEAGUES

T&C Saturday Rickin' Rollers — Matt Dean 680 , Jake Kessler 671, Ellie Mack 534, Julie Olson 532.

T&C A League Of Their Own — Barry Woods 639, Brian Kretschmer 582-256, Roger Schaufel 580, Laura Woods 534-205.

The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples — Benjamin Baran 693, Eric Mertins 686, John Brooks 266, Darlene Fischer 589, Jill Kruschke 573-212.

The Lanes Early Eights – Scott Salinas 625-217, Christopher A. Tyykila 542, Jolene Ahles 547-224, Gail Salinas 423.

The Lanes A League Of Their Own — Jack Cox 666-268, Larry Mutchie 646, Sandra Cox 575-214, Michele Lunde 482.

Yje Lanes Odds and Ends — Matt Cecchini 653-Kevin Molbeck 621, Carl Christensen 277, Nicole Cecchini 618-223, Marcie Molbeck 517.

The Lanes Junior Majors — RJ Mattie 541-204, Carlos Cervantes 403, Morgan Brooks 538-195, Ashley Trabert 482.

The Lanes Sunday Fun Couples — Rick Pope 653-231, Cameron Peterson 572, Cheryl Williams 542-193, Jeanette Stuckart 477.

JUNIORS

T&C Youth Majors/Juniors — Tristan Albrecht 696-264, Joseph Keonard 663, Gabie Warrenburg 611-245, Brianna Ludwig 564.

T&C Saturday Youth Preps — Nolan Basso 471-169, Kyle Mangalindan 409, Kyle Scheidigger 363, Savannah Leonard 487-170.

T&C Saturday Youth Bantams — Taylor Larson 187-98, Derek Berberich 138, Sean Szydlowski 126.

T&C Saturday Youth Bumpers — JJ Berberich 161-100, Cayden Peronto 152, Tegan Ludwig 151.

The Lanes Bumpers — Blake Curley 149, Trent White 146-79, Maci Peterson 133-67.

The Lanes Preps — Brody Pansch 466-183, Brayden Lipari 375, Miley Brooks 402-180, Roxana Simpson 247.

The Lanes Bantams — Landon Sigrist 205-116, Hector Kiesler 189, Kourtney Hanson 193-118, Frankie Tempesta 29.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments