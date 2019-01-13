MEN'S LEADERS
759 — Carl Christensen, The Lanes Odds and Ends
723 — Dave Melahn, T&C Saturday Rockin' Rollers
728 — Cary O'Brien, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples
WOMEN'S LEADERS
641 — Taylor Melahn, T&C Saturday Rockin' Rollers
LEAGUES
T&C Saturday Rickin' Rollers — Matt Dean 680 , Jake Kessler 671, Ellie Mack 534, Julie Olson 532.
T&C A League Of Their Own — Barry Woods 639, Brian Kretschmer 582-256, Roger Schaufel 580, Laura Woods 534-205.
The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples — Benjamin Baran 693, Eric Mertins 686, John Brooks 266, Darlene Fischer 589, Jill Kruschke 573-212.
The Lanes Early Eights – Scott Salinas 625-217, Christopher A. Tyykila 542, Jolene Ahles 547-224, Gail Salinas 423.
The Lanes A League Of Their Own — Jack Cox 666-268, Larry Mutchie 646, Sandra Cox 575-214, Michele Lunde 482.
Yje Lanes Odds and Ends — Matt Cecchini 653-Kevin Molbeck 621, Carl Christensen 277, Nicole Cecchini 618-223, Marcie Molbeck 517.
The Lanes Junior Majors — RJ Mattie 541-204, Carlos Cervantes 403, Morgan Brooks 538-195, Ashley Trabert 482.
The Lanes Sunday Fun Couples — Rick Pope 653-231, Cameron Peterson 572, Cheryl Williams 542-193, Jeanette Stuckart 477.
JUNIORS
T&C Youth Majors/Juniors — Tristan Albrecht 696-264, Joseph Keonard 663, Gabie Warrenburg 611-245, Brianna Ludwig 564.
T&C Saturday Youth Preps — Nolan Basso 471-169, Kyle Mangalindan 409, Kyle Scheidigger 363, Savannah Leonard 487-170.
T&C Saturday Youth Bantams — Taylor Larson 187-98, Derek Berberich 138, Sean Szydlowski 126.
T&C Saturday Youth Bumpers — JJ Berberich 161-100, Cayden Peronto 152, Tegan Ludwig 151.
The Lanes Bumpers — Blake Curley 149, Trent White 146-79, Maci Peterson 133-67.
The Lanes Preps — Brody Pansch 466-183, Brayden Lipari 375, Miley Brooks 402-180, Roxana Simpson 247.
The Lanes Bantams — Landon Sigrist 205-116, Hector Kiesler 189, Kourtney Hanson 193-118, Frankie Tempesta 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.