MEN'S LEADERS
793—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
779—Tom Larson, Castle V.F.W.
758—Scott Salinas, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
755—Dan Steimle, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
742—Joe Thoennes, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
732—Luke Comstock, Castle V.F.W.
729—Roy Chase, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
723—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
715—Joe Regep, The Lanes JMBA Men
705—Mark Walek, The Lanes JMBA Men
703—Tyler Hirth, Castle V.F.W.
WOMEN'S LEADERS
690—Sam Kelly, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
675—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
674—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
664—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
610—Woody Woodward, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
LEAGUES
Castle V.F.W. — Chris Simon 697, Kevin Moreno 697, Jeff Sykes 685, Tom Larson 298.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Woody Woodward 245.
The Lanes JMBA Men — Alexander Maszka 690, Jeremy Harms 684-279, Darren Olson 684, Mike Jastrow 681.
Belles of The Lanes — Linda Hagen 552-202, Linda Polzin 497, Annie Dunn 490, Dawn Harris 428.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ed Plachno 622, Al Jensen 621, Ron Sommer 621, John Yazek 597-246.
The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Anthony Hansen 687-247, Roman Dymerski 601, Erling Hagen 568, Jerry Ruud 566.
Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Eric Mertins 676, Brian Holtz 665, Scott Salinas 289.
Old Settler’s Over 40 — Jack Van Swol 636, Jack Gunderson 522, Kathy Erickson 527, Jane Hartman 465.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Ethan Witterholt 279, Lynda Schlitz 260.
T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Dee Andrzcyzak 482, Vicki Noel 476-195.
