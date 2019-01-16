MEN'S LEADERS

793—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

779—Tom Larson, Castle V.F.W.

758—Scott Salinas, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

755—Dan Steimle, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

742—Joe Thoennes, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

732—Luke Comstock, Castle V.F.W.

729—Roy Chase, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

723—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

715—Joe Regep, The Lanes JMBA Men

705—Mark Walek, The Lanes JMBA Men

703—Tyler Hirth, Castle V.F.W.

WOMEN'S LEADERS

690—Sam Kelly, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

675—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

674—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

664—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

610—Woody Woodward, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers

LEAGUES

Castle V.F.W. — Chris Simon 697, Kevin Moreno 697, Jeff Sykes 685, Tom Larson 298.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Woody Woodward 245.

The Lanes JMBA Men — Alexander Maszka 690, Jeremy Harms 684-279, Darren Olson 684, Mike Jastrow 681.

Belles of The Lanes — Linda Hagen 552-202, Linda Polzin 497, Annie Dunn 490, Dawn Harris 428.

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ed Plachno 622, Al Jensen 621, Ron Sommer 621, John Yazek 597-246.

The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Anthony Hansen 687-247, Roman Dymerski 601, Erling Hagen 568, Jerry Ruud 566.

Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Eric Mertins 676, Brian Holtz 665, Scott Salinas 289.

Old Settler’s Over 40 — Jack Van Swol 636, Jack Gunderson 522, Kathy Erickson 527, Jane Hartman 465.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Ethan Witterholt 279, Lynda Schlitz 260.

T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Dee Andrzcyzak 482, Vicki Noel 476-195.

