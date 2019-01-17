MEN'S LEADERS

743—Kevin Moreno, Castle Wed. Niters

738—Jim Nannemann, River City Wed. Men

730—Mike Andersen, Castle Wed. Niters

730—Wes Hills, Castle Courtsmen

721—Beau Biller, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

719—Erick Kissner, Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers

719—Alex Marquez jr., Castle Wed. Niters

717—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters

715—Dan Lawson, Castle Courtsmen

714—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

713—Tony Kenyon, Castle Wed. Niters

713—John Smith, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

707—Robert Barkley Jr., Castle Courtsmen

707—Zach Groth, Castle Courtsmen

706—Chris Simon, Castle Wed. Niters

706—Terry Compton, Castle Courtsmen

700—Tyronn Dyess, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

WOMEN'S LEADERS

672—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

648—McKenna Kramer, T&C Wed. High School

636—Allison Clark, T&C Wed. High School

619—Brianna Ludwig, T&C Wed. High School

LEAGUES

Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Tyronn Dyess 693-269, Mike Erdmann 617, Kathy Lawrenz 549, Lula Smith 546-192.

Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 554-211, Mary Androff 486, Maria Boehm 483.

Castle Wed. Niters — Mike Andersen 278.

The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — John Matthews 583-218, Bob Veselik 581, Shirley Johnson 522-189, Barbara Thomas 516.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 580-236, Don Hyatt 483, Sandy Strini 464, Kathi Manchester 454-179.

The Lanes Trestleboard — Cleveland Casey 678, Lyle Casey 664, Richard Hohnl Jr. 256, Amanda Langel 595-256, Joanne Beischel 459.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Nick Fazzari 689, Jeff Floyd 664, Robert Barkley Jr. 659, Dennis Jensen 657-278.

Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies — Lisa Hessefort 549, Elizabeth Just 541, Angie Meeks 527, Lauren Lampe 511.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mae Boeger 454-177, Anita Hirt 419.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Adam Caldwell 697, Mike Stanosz 279, Mary Appenzeller 533, Jessica Storm 235.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 616, Jeff Rice 601-232, Brian Kretschmer 601, Ray Jacobson 582, Diane Fincutter 554-225.

River City Wed. Men — CJ Torosian 693, Jeff Smith 660, Tom Hansen 649, Ryan Kiedrowski 647, James Schnell 272.

JUNIORS

T&C Wed. High School — Russell Glessing 676, Justin Seelig 667, Brady Bjurstrom 665-258, McKenna Kramer 266.

