MEN'S LEADERS
743—Kevin Moreno, Castle Wed. Niters
738—Jim Nannemann, River City Wed. Men
730—Mike Andersen, Castle Wed. Niters
730—Wes Hills, Castle Courtsmen
721—Beau Biller, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
719—Erick Kissner, Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers
719—Alex Marquez jr., Castle Wed. Niters
717—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters
715—Dan Lawson, Castle Courtsmen
714—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
713—Tony Kenyon, Castle Wed. Niters
713—John Smith, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
707—Robert Barkley Jr., Castle Courtsmen
707—Zach Groth, Castle Courtsmen
706—Chris Simon, Castle Wed. Niters
706—Terry Compton, Castle Courtsmen
700—Tyronn Dyess, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
WOMEN'S LEADERS
672—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
648—McKenna Kramer, T&C Wed. High School
636—Allison Clark, T&C Wed. High School
619—Brianna Ludwig, T&C Wed. High School
LEAGUES
Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Tyronn Dyess 693-269, Mike Erdmann 617, Kathy Lawrenz 549, Lula Smith 546-192.
Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 554-211, Mary Androff 486, Maria Boehm 483.
Castle Wed. Niters — Mike Andersen 278.
The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — John Matthews 583-218, Bob Veselik 581, Shirley Johnson 522-189, Barbara Thomas 516.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 580-236, Don Hyatt 483, Sandy Strini 464, Kathi Manchester 454-179.
The Lanes Trestleboard — Cleveland Casey 678, Lyle Casey 664, Richard Hohnl Jr. 256, Amanda Langel 595-256, Joanne Beischel 459.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Nick Fazzari 689, Jeff Floyd 664, Robert Barkley Jr. 659, Dennis Jensen 657-278.
Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies — Lisa Hessefort 549, Elizabeth Just 541, Angie Meeks 527, Lauren Lampe 511.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mae Boeger 454-177, Anita Hirt 419.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Adam Caldwell 697, Mike Stanosz 279, Mary Appenzeller 533, Jessica Storm 235.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 616, Jeff Rice 601-232, Brian Kretschmer 601, Ray Jacobson 582, Diane Fincutter 554-225.
River City Wed. Men — CJ Torosian 693, Jeff Smith 660, Tom Hansen 649, Ryan Kiedrowski 647, James Schnell 272.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Russell Glessing 676, Justin Seelig 667, Brady Bjurstrom 665-258, McKenna Kramer 266.
