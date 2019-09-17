MEN'S LEADERS

764—Larry Szczepauski, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

752—Ryan Zagar, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

744—Scott Kenyon, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

743—Riley Smith, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

739—Darren Olson, The Lanes Erickson's Auto League

738—Brandon Peters, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

734—Roy Chase, T&C Lanes Monday Night Majors

729—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Erickson's Auto League

725—A.J. Hedges, Castle Lanes Monday Morning Koffee Klutchers

720—Matt Siekert, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

720—Matt Wisniewski, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

719—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes Erickson's Auto League

717—Joe Crocco, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

717—Delbert Richards, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

717—Corey Swieciak, T&C Lanes Monday Night Majors

715—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

708—Scott Radtke, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

707—Ken Leasure, T&C Lanes Monday Night Majors

704—Jeff Carroll, Old Settlers Friday Night Mixed League

704—Dustin Vasey, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

700—Josh Hayek, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

696—Shirley Stahl, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

693—Allie Hedges, Castle Lanes Monday Morning Koffee Klutchers

675—Lauri Lunde, The Lanes Erickson's Auto League

635—Elizabeth Gengozian, The Lanes Sturtevant Women

632—Melissa Jansen, Castle Lanes Castle Queens

623—Felicia Longo, T&C Lanes Monday Night Majors

LEAGUES

Castle Lanes Monday Morning Koffee Klutchers — A.J. Hendes 725-268, Allie Hedges 693-258, Sandy Redman 531.

Castle Lanes Castle Kings — Joe Regep 675-289, Randy Tilot 625, Derek Quella 609.

Castle Lanes Castle Queens — Melissa Jansen 632-235, Tanya Kisner 581-236, Kay Stritesky 533.

Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic — Larry Szczepouski 764, Ryan Zagar 752, Scott Kenyon 744, Riley Smith 743, Brandon Peters 738, Matt Siekert 720, Matt Wisniewski 720, Joe Crocco 717, Delbert Richards 717, Mike Kenyon Sr. 715, Scott Radtke 708, Dustin Vasey 704, Josh Hayek 700, Shirley Stahl 696.

Castle Lanes Tuesday Afternoon Koffee Klutchers — Sandra Jansa 503-202, Sandy Redmen 502, Cathy Larrabee 496, Barb Pauls 484.

Old Settlers Friday Night Mixed League — Jeff Carroll 704-275, Chuck Fudge 623, Robert Lewens Jr. 612, Matt Kowalik 586. Peggy Winiarski 501, Mary Rossi 481, Deb Sepanski 478.

Old Settlers Sunday Afternoon Church League — Todd Schoeppach 574, Gunnar Knight 518, Joseph Leonard n467, Mike Knight 466. Savannah leonard 479, Marie Schoeppach 417, Kathy Bergles 414, Cassie Polzin 412.

River City Lanes Saturday Night Bowling Buddies — Rob Beth 676-269, Chuck Torosian 607-232, Don Goldbach 605-238, Tom Klein 516-205. Claire Goldbach 431-177, Deborah Volar 360-124, Mindy Klein 338, Cyndy Nowacki 330-134.

River City Lanes Tuesday Morning Mixed — Will Smail 672-278, Bob Uhlers 649-244, Duane Sleaper 615-225, Jim Licht 612-259. Joyce Malison 484-181, Paddy Nannemann 434-150, Rosie Storm 408-158.

The Lanes D&D Couples — Timothy Harms 671-237, Frank Langel 611-217, Mark Nielsen 598-232, Tim Hamilton 592-207. Samantha Weber 424-156, Michelle Harms 420-156, Mary Rother 417-147, Stacy Cervantes 384-158.

The Lanes Erickson's Auto League — Darren Olson 739-258, Kevin Molbeck 729-279, Matthew Crenshaw 719-247, Carl Christensen 685-278. Lauri Lunde 675-243, Jill Kruschke 540-200, Gina Crenshaw 533-190, Vicki Barke 504-178.

The Lanes Party Animals — Duane Geyer 568-213, Eric Litrenta 535-189, Jeff Wunderle 496-178, Jim Ogura 439-158. Anna Kennow 410-146, Sarah White 407-146, Jenny Nemeth 392-137, Tara Litrenta 376-136.

The Lanes Sooners — Michael J. Sorensen 685-248, Seth Sanchez 637-256, Clay Venne Jr. 651-240, Mike Kohl 607-212.

The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Elizabeth Gengozian 635-235, Kathryn Urick 589-246, Shari Urick 581-222, Jean Weber 504-174.

T&C Lanes Monday ABC League — Kurt Schoenherr 597-215, Burt Phelps 562, Rodney Sebo 557, Dale Thomas 556.

T&C Lanes Monday Night Majors — Roy Chase 734, Corey Swieciak 717-280, Ken Leasure 707, Kelly Millard 695, Felicia Longo 623.

