MEN'S LEADERS

771—Mike Vasey, Castle Lanes Castle.com

762—Dustin Vasey, Castle Lanes Castle.com

744—Joe Dietz, T&C Lanes Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

740—Kelly Millard, T&C Lanes Thurs. Businessmen's

738—David Kail, T&C Lanes Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

729—Joe Crocco, The Lanes Fri. Night Angry Brothers Points

726—Mark VandeVelde, T&C Lanes Thurs. Businessmen's

717—Kevin Spencer, T&C Lanes Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

710—Sebastian Beth, Castle Lanes Castle Majors

708—Dennis Simonsen, The Lanes Fri. Night Angry Brothers Points

700—Joe Regel, Castle Lanes Castle.com

WOMEN'S LEADERS

730—Stephanie Zagar, Castle Lanes Castle Majors

715—Theresa Riemer, T&C Lanes Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed

715—Theresa Riemer, T&C Lanes Thurs. Businessmen's

639—Courtney Lufkin, River City Lanes Thurs. Nite Ladies

635—Jenny Wonders, T&C Lanes Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

630—Jessica Storm, River City Lanes Thurs. Nite Ladies

607—Tammie Storm, River City Lanes Thurs. Nite Ladies

603—Polly Burright, T&C Lanes Thurs. Powder Puff

600—Mary Koldeway, T&C Lanes Thurs. Powder Puff

LEAGUES

Castle Lanes Castle Majors — Peyton LaCoursiere 615, McKenzie Mattice 677-280, Jami Larsen 660.

River City Lanes Thurs. Nite Ladies — Jessica Nannemann 590, Mary Mainus 551, Diane Schnell 545, Denise Knueppel.

T&C Lanes Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed — Craig Southgate 678, Chuck Strehlow 642, Bonnie Schmidt 526, Helen Wise 512.

T&C Lanes Thurs. Businessmen's — Jeff Jobst 685, Jerry Riemer 678, Duane Hartlage 672.

T&C Lanes Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Sidney Wiroll 596, Courtney Dutton 584.

T&C Lanes Thurs. Powder Puff — Tiffany Taylor 543, Nicole Bushley 507.

The Lanes Fri. Night Angry Brothers Points — Kevin Landreman 695, Larry Mutchie 673, Lauren Kudrna 590, Danielle Gename 584.

JUNIORS

Castle Lanes Castle Bantams — Ceasar Vinson 108, Logan Crenshaw 104, Tessa Klein 200, Zoey Plocinski 188.

Castle Lanes Castle Juniors — Ethan Nurmi 552, Nehemiah Johnson 467, Danielle Christopherson 598, Madison Venne 445.

Castle Lanes Castle Preps — Tyler Gilmore 384, Brayden Scalf 352, Rebecca Christensen 348, Kayden Kochanski 347.

