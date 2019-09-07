MEN'S LEADERS

734—Brett Brohelden, Castle Lanes Castle Majors

728—Nate Berryman, Castle Lanes Friday CastleLanes.com

715—Jim Larsen, Castle Lanes Friday CastleLanes.com

WOMEN'S LEADERS

679—Jessica Storm, River City Lanes Thursday Night Ladies

630—Sue Hartlage, River City Lanes Thursday Night Ladies

614—Courtney Lufkin, River City Lanes Thursday Night Ladies

608-Stephanie Zagar, Castle Lanes Castle Majors

LEAGUES

Castle Lanes Castle Majors — Brett Brohelden 734, Anthony Glenn 640, Ruben Bemal 632, Stephanie Zagar 608, Jami Larsen 564, McKenzie Mattice 519.

Castle Lanes Friday CastleLanes.com — Nate Berryman 728, Jim Larsen 715, Mike Vasey 699.

River City Lanes Thursday Night Ladies — Jessica Storm 679-257, Sue Hartlage 630-239, Courtney Lufkin 614-246, Ellie Mack 580-202.

JUNIORS

Castle Lanes Castle Bantams — Tessa Klein 217, Zoey Plocinski 157, Logan Crenshaw 132, Ceasar Vinson 118.

Castle Lanes Castle Juniors — Danielle Christopherson 536, Tyler Kubkiak 527, Ethan Nurmi 516, Madison Venne 422.

Castle Lanes Castle Preps — Ja Quora Jones 356, Jazmyn Gerber 347, Cameron Palmgren 337, Nathan Wilson 333.

River City Lanes Saturday Juniors Boys — Jake Dros 486-176, Frank Nowicki 466-186, Brennan Kortendick 428-151, Darren Frasa 421-150.

River City Lanes Saturday Juniors Girls — Addison Kinsey 409-155, Elliana Flees 382-138, Christina Doyle 345-125, Joely Fiehweg 252-91.

