MEN'S LEADERS
734—Brett Brohelden, Castle Lanes Castle Majors
728—Nate Berryman, Castle Lanes Friday CastleLanes.com
715—Jim Larsen, Castle Lanes Friday CastleLanes.com
WOMEN'S LEADERS
679—Jessica Storm, River City Lanes Thursday Night Ladies
630—Sue Hartlage, River City Lanes Thursday Night Ladies
614—Courtney Lufkin, River City Lanes Thursday Night Ladies
608-Stephanie Zagar, Castle Lanes Castle Majors
LEAGUES
Castle Lanes Castle Majors — Brett Brohelden 734, Anthony Glenn 640, Ruben Bemal 632, Stephanie Zagar 608, Jami Larsen 564, McKenzie Mattice 519.
Castle Lanes Friday CastleLanes.com — Nate Berryman 728, Jim Larsen 715, Mike Vasey 699.
River City Lanes Thursday Night Ladies — Jessica Storm 679-257, Sue Hartlage 630-239, Courtney Lufkin 614-246, Ellie Mack 580-202.
JUNIORS
Castle Lanes Castle Bantams — Tessa Klein 217, Zoey Plocinski 157, Logan Crenshaw 132, Ceasar Vinson 118.
Castle Lanes Castle Juniors — Danielle Christopherson 536, Tyler Kubkiak 527, Ethan Nurmi 516, Madison Venne 422.
Castle Lanes Castle Preps — Ja Quora Jones 356, Jazmyn Gerber 347, Cameron Palmgren 337, Nathan Wilson 333.
River City Lanes Saturday Juniors Boys — Jake Dros 486-176, Frank Nowicki 466-186, Brennan Kortendick 428-151, Darren Frasa 421-150.
River City Lanes Saturday Juniors Girls — Addison Kinsey 409-155, Elliana Flees 382-138, Christina Doyle 345-125, Joely Fiehweg 252-91.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.