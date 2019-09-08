MEN'S LEADERS
749 — Landon Bieneman, T&C Saturday Youth Majors
724 — Michael Welter, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples
WOMEN'S LEADERS
722 — Sam Kelly, The Lanes Early Eights
655 — Lauren Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples
646 — Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples
624 — Rebecca Welter, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples
LEAGUES
The Lanes Early Eights — Barrett Salinas 635-259, Ryan Fornal 623, Nicole Cecchini 565, Jolene Ahles 489, Sam Kelly 246.
T&C Friday Nifty Fifty Plus — Jim Olson 594, Chuck Strehlow 547-223, Barb Remer 507-209, Pat Jensen 440.
T&C Friday Night Mixed — Mark Raduenz 517-192, Jason Finster 503, Joy Vadnais 585-215, Polly Burright 555.
T&C Saturday Rockin' Rollers — Cotie Holbek 669-234, Rick Bartelt 586, Taylor Melahn 562-211, Ellie Mack 553,
T&C Saturday A League of Our Own — Roger Schaufel 644, Brian Kretschmer 568, Ken Kretschmer 230, Mandy Sekey 532-189.
The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples — Brett Pinnecker 673, Michael J. Norris 643, Michael Welter 298, Trisha Goss 524, Ann Stefka 508, Darlene Fischer 246.
JUNIORS
T&C Saturday Youth Majors — Tristian Albrecht 638-299, Allison Clark 588-256, Chloe Nicikowski 561.
T&C Saturday Youth Preps — Joseph Leonard 662-266, Nolan Basso 501, Savannah Leonard 476-168, Allison Bolda 306.
T&C Saturday Youth Bantams — Sean Szydlowski 208-125, Jadd McLean 151.
T&C Saturday Youth Bumpers — Elijah Gros 155-90, Cayden Peronto 144, Emma O'Connell 128-71.
