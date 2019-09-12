MEN'S LEADERS

768—Beau Biller, T&C Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers

760—Alan Blome, Castle Lanes Castle Wednesday Niters

760—Phillip Outko, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

740—Brandon Lipari, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

737—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Lanes Teezers Veterans Appreciation

729—Ron Sommer, Castle Lanes Castle Wednesday Senior Men

726—Matt Siekert, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

718—Adam Gebel, T&C Lanes Tuesday Nite Mixed

715—Randy DeHahn, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

712—Riley Smith, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

710—Mike Thoennes, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

706—John Busateri, T&C Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers

706—Todd Sullivan, Castle Lanes Castle Courtsmen

706—Ryan Zagar, Castle Lanes Castle Wednesday Niters

705—Eddie Nelson, The Lanes JMBA League

703—Mitch Jaeck, Castle Lanes Teezers Veterans Appreciation

702—Scott Radtke, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

702—Randy Pradhomme, Castle Lanes Teezers Veterans Appreciation

702—Katie Zwiefelhofer, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

700—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

702—Katie Zwiefelhofer, Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic

671—Melissa Jaeck, Castle Lanes Tuesday Nite Rollers

630—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Lanes Tuesday Nite Mixed

627—Theresa Riemer, T&C Lanes Tuesday Nite Mixed

616—Shari Urick, The Lanes Sturtevant Women

607—Jessica Storm, T&C Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers

LEAGUES

Castle Lanes Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 498-177, Kathy Clouthier 470, Kateri Roushia 464.

Castle Lanes Castle Wednesday Niters — Alan Blome 760-299, Ryan Zagar 706, Cameron Peterson 693, Alex Marquez Jr. 692.

Castle Lanes Castle Wednesday Senior Men — Ron Sommer 729-256, Duane Hoffren 673-243, Al Jensen 620-209, Ed Plachne 609-212.

Castle Lanes Royal Car Care Classic — Phillip Outko 760, Matt Siekert 726, Riley Smith 712, Scott Radtke 702, Katie Zwiefelhofer 702, Al Zietz Jr. 700.

Castle Lanes Castle Tuesday AFT Koffee Klutchers — Carmen Mortensen 575-210, Joann Nelson 507, Sandy Redmen 503.

Castle Lanes Castle Thursday Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 563-210, Walt Strini 524. Sandy Strini 506-191, Jenny Pfeaffer 390.

Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League — Brandon Lipari 740, Randy DeHahn 715, Mike Thoennes 710, Jordan Johnson 696.

Old Settlers Over 40 League — Ken Stockero 512, Gene Davis 467, Bill Culshaw 448. Kathy Erickson 517, Jane Hartman 444, Gert Kowalewski 441.

T&C Wednesday Koffee Klatche — Mae Boeger 461-158, Mig Molle 427.

T&C Wednesday Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 645, Gary Bushley 624, Marv Ellis 579, Steve Miller 544.

T&C Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers — Beau Biller 768-287, John Busateri 706, Jeff Karsten 694, Tracy Karstetter 665. Jessica Storm 607-218.

T&C Lanes Tuesday Nite Mixed — Adam Gebel 718, Josh Basso 670, Cody Clausen 654, Kristi Danguitis 630, Theresa Riemer 627.

The Lanes Belles of the Lanes — Linda Hagen 465-160, Dawn Harris 450-161, Annie Dunn 449-158, Jan Corkins 448-161.

The Lanes Big Ed's League — Cory Landreman 666-226, Mike Schmidt 658-241, Kevin Landreman 653-236, Kim Westerlund 648-266.

The Lanes JMBA League — Eddie Nelson 705-279, Darren Olson 693-267, Joe Regep 636-247, Joe Slis 628-225.

The Lanes Ladies Doubles — Marie Salinas 594-204, Cathy Larrabee 514-182, Terri Bishop 494-184, Mya Kondrat 474-193.

The Lanes League of Our Own — Edward P. Kirkorian 658-243, Adam Cecchini 643-245, Gary Gatzke 627-267, Kenneth Vioski 582-204. Sandra Cox 579-220, Nancy Vioski 551-224, Jodi Gatzke 502-198, Jennifer Kirkorian 483-174.

The Lanes Retirees League — Denny Dale 645-274, Keith Beaudin 630-235, Mark Tarwid 587-225, Clay Venne Jr. 557-227.

The Lanes Strike Force — Patricia McNeil 578-227, Gina Crenshaw 544-189, Julie Adamski 516-205, Jodi Gatzke 516-205.

The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Shari Urick 616-237, Jolene Ahles 546-192, Kathryn Urick 516-176, Tina Thoennes 504-191.

The Lanes Terrible Tuesday League — Debbie Hauer 549-208, Connie Pederson 542-188, Lynn Monroe 477-167, Sue Ball 430-156.

