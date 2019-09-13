MEN'S LEADERS
760—Brandon Lipari, Castle Lanes Knights of Castle
728—Terry Martini, Castle Lanes Knights of Castle
727—Adam Gebel, T&C Lanes Thursday Gooseberries Classic
725—Brian Vance, The Lanes Mike Corona League
717—Phil Onkko, Castle Lanes Knights of Castle
714—Shawn Centell, The Lanes Mike Corona League
711—Bob Albee, River City Lanes Wednesday Men League
700—Josh Casey, The Lanes Trestle Board League
WOMEN'S LEADERS
687—Theresa Riemer, T&C Lanes Thursday Morning Mixed
683—Courtney Lufkin, River City Lanes Thursday Night Ladies
640—Jenny Wonders. T&C Lanes Thursday Gooseberries Classic
635—Lauren Fischer, Castle Lanes Knights of Castle
630—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Lanes Thursday Gooseberries Classic
621—Melissa Jansen, Castle Lanes Castle Strikettes
618—Sierra Werderitch, Castle Lanes Castle Strikettes
LEAGUES
Castle Lanes Knights of Castle — Brandon Lipoari 760, Terry Martini 728, Phil Onkko 717, Kyle Standford 694, Lauren Fischer 635.
Castle Lanes Castle Strikettes — Melissa Jansen 621-236, Sierra Werderitch 618-225, Nancy Jands 595-213, Ashley Callis 573-211.
Old Settlers Wednesday Night Ladies — Elizabeth Just 586, Cindy Taylor 558, Carly Anderson 531, Lauren Lampe 531.
Old Settlers Union Grove Mens Commercial League — Butch Schoenfuss 693, Chuck Fudge 630, Matt Siekert 628, David Harmon 623.
River City Lanes Thursday Night Ladies — Courtney Lufkin 683-235, Jessica Storm 585-225, Jessica Nannemann 521-192, Samantha Knueppel 503-180.
River City Lanes Wednesday Men League — Bob Albee 711-257, Shawn Hulsether 676-234, C.J. Torosian 664-235, Jim Junghauer 664-224.
T&C Lanes Thursday Businessmens — Joe Lahodik 686, Jeff Hartlage 679-266, Brain Hartman 678, Mark Malison 674.
T&C Lanes Thursday Gooseberries Classic — Adam Gebel 727-267, Zach Chernouski 694-267, Nick Gort 685, Jenny Wonders 640, Lynda Schlitz 630.
T&C Lanes Thursday Morning Mixed — Theresa Riemer 687-247, Craig Southgate 648, Fred Sykes 634, Lee Wise 627.
T&C Lanes Thursday Powder Puff — Mary Koldeway 630-268, Tiffany Taylor 550.
The Lanes Mike Corona League — Brian Vance 725-266, Shawn Centell 714-256, Jordan Landreman 690-256, Brad Janicek 669-288.
The Lanes Senior League — Jim Guckenberger 666-245, Darryl McClelland 650-265, Shaunte Stills 647-267, Kenneth Vioski 615-231.
The Lanes Trestle Board League — Josh Casey 700-255, Roger Lofquist 657-277, Josh Bucko 611-213, Tim Steinke 597-218. Joanne Beischel 444-170, Emily Panyk 441-156, Rachel Pynaker 393-146, Melissa Panyk 345-120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.