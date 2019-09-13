MEN'S LEADERS

760—Brandon Lipari, Castle Lanes Knights of Castle

728—Terry Martini, Castle Lanes Knights of Castle

727—Adam Gebel, T&C Lanes Thursday Gooseberries Classic

725—Brian Vance, The Lanes Mike Corona League

717—Phil Onkko, Castle Lanes Knights of Castle

714—Shawn Centell, The Lanes Mike Corona League

711—Bob Albee, River City Lanes Wednesday Men League

700—Josh Casey, The Lanes Trestle Board League

WOMEN'S LEADERS

687—Theresa Riemer, T&C Lanes Thursday Morning Mixed

683—Courtney Lufkin, River City Lanes Thursday Night Ladies

640—Jenny Wonders. T&C Lanes Thursday Gooseberries Classic

635—Lauren Fischer, Castle Lanes Knights of Castle

630—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Lanes Thursday Gooseberries Classic

621—Melissa Jansen, Castle Lanes Castle Strikettes

618—Sierra Werderitch, Castle Lanes Castle Strikettes

LEAGUES

Castle Lanes Knights of Castle — Brandon Lipoari 760, Terry Martini 728, Phil Onkko 717, Kyle Standford 694, Lauren Fischer 635.

Castle Lanes Castle Strikettes — Melissa Jansen 621-236, Sierra Werderitch 618-225, Nancy Jands 595-213, Ashley Callis 573-211.

Old Settlers Wednesday Night Ladies — Elizabeth Just 586, Cindy Taylor 558, Carly Anderson 531, Lauren Lampe 531.

Old Settlers Union Grove Mens Commercial League — Butch Schoenfuss 693, Chuck Fudge 630, Matt Siekert 628, David Harmon 623.

River City Lanes Thursday Night Ladies — Courtney Lufkin 683-235, Jessica Storm 585-225, Jessica Nannemann 521-192, Samantha Knueppel 503-180.

River City Lanes Wednesday Men League — Bob Albee 711-257, Shawn Hulsether 676-234, C.J. Torosian 664-235, Jim Junghauer 664-224.

T&C Lanes Thursday Businessmens — Joe Lahodik 686, Jeff Hartlage 679-266, Brain Hartman 678, Mark Malison 674.

T&C Lanes Thursday Gooseberries Classic — Adam Gebel 727-267, Zach Chernouski 694-267, Nick Gort 685, Jenny Wonders 640, Lynda Schlitz 630.

T&C Lanes Thursday Morning Mixed — Theresa Riemer 687-247, Craig Southgate 648, Fred Sykes 634, Lee Wise 627.

T&C Lanes Thursday Powder Puff — Mary Koldeway 630-268, Tiffany Taylor 550.

The Lanes Mike Corona League — Brian Vance 725-266, Shawn Centell 714-256, Jordan Landreman 690-256, Brad Janicek 669-288.

The Lanes Senior League — Jim Guckenberger 666-245, Darryl McClelland 650-265, Shaunte Stills 647-267, Kenneth Vioski 615-231.

The Lanes Trestle Board League — Josh Casey 700-255, Roger Lofquist 657-277, Josh Bucko 611-213, Tim Steinke 597-218. Joanne Beischel 444-170, Emily Panyk 441-156, Rachel Pynaker 393-146, Melissa Panyk 345-120.

