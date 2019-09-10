MEN'S LEADERS
753—John Fischer, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic
750—Mike Skowronski, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic
739—Cameron Peterson, The Lanes Sunday Fun Couples
738—Scott Surdyk, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic
726—Bucky Barker, T&C Lanes Monday Night Majors
718—Bob Baker, T&C Lanes Monday Night Majors
715—Thomas Hoefs, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic
713—Shane McNally, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic
707—Kelly Millard, T&C Lanes Monday Night Majors
705—C.J. Torosian, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic
704—Ray Schrubbe, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
709—Sue Daschner, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic
638—Jessica Storm, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic
613—Colette McNally, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic
LEAGUES
Castle Lanes Sunday Funnies — Dave Peterson Sr. 673-251, Charles Holton 574-215, Tim Peterson 570-244. Angela Peterson 523-190, Arlene LeMack 475-173.
River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic — John Fischer 753-279, Mike Skowronski 750-268, Scott Surdyk 738-259, Thomas Hoefs 715-267, Shane McNally 713-277, Sue Daschner 709-277, C.J. Torosian 705-248, Ray Schrubbe 704-255, Jessica Storm 638-259, Colette McNally 613-226.
River City Lanes Saturday Night Live — Mark Manteufel 552-225, Steve Wegner 528-189, Travis Grob 514-199, Chris Ford 505-189. Rose Rath 441-155, Chris Gajewski 431-173, Lisa Evers 409-157, Gail Stendahl 395-158.
River City Lanes Tuesday Morning Mixed — Michael Magestro 616-229, Willie Duldulao 600-216, Will Smail 595-211, Jim Licht 591-203. Paddy Nannemann 470-166, Joyce Malison 434-155, LaVerne Lewis 421-157, Rosie Storm 410-157.
T&C Lanes Monday Night Majors — Bucky Barker 726, Bob Baker 718, Kelly Millard 707, John Danno 681.
The Lanes Sooners — Michael J. Sorensen 647-235, Dick Thomas 629-242, Roman Dymerski 627-242, Tom Whitley 623-246. Laura Justman 509-212, Linda Adcock 336-117.
The Lanes Sunday Fun Couples — Cameron Peterson 739-277, Rick Pope 635-214, Tom Jensen 552-202, Seth Sanchez 542-214. Beth Peterson 496-189, Peggy Kaprelian 481-170, Alma Alvarez 472-176, Judy Sanchez 462-180.
