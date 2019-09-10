MEN'S LEADERS

753—John Fischer, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic

750—Mike Skowronski, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic

739—Cameron Peterson, The Lanes Sunday Fun Couples

738—Scott Surdyk, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic

726—Bucky Barker, T&C Lanes Monday Night Majors

718—Bob Baker, T&C Lanes Monday Night Majors

715—Thomas Hoefs, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic

713—Shane McNally, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic

707—Kelly Millard, T&C Lanes Monday Night Majors

705—C.J. Torosian, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic

704—Ray Schrubbe, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

709—Sue Daschner, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic

638—Jessica Storm, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic

613—Colette McNally, River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic

LEAGUES

Castle Lanes Sunday Funnies — Dave Peterson Sr. 673-251, Charles Holton 574-215, Tim Peterson 570-244. Angela Peterson 523-190, Arlene LeMack 475-173.

River City Lanes Miller Monday Night Classic — John Fischer 753-279, Mike Skowronski 750-268, Scott Surdyk 738-259, Thomas Hoefs 715-267, Shane McNally 713-277, Sue Daschner 709-277, C.J. Torosian 705-248, Ray Schrubbe 704-255, Jessica Storm 638-259, Colette McNally 613-226.

River City Lanes Saturday Night Live — Mark Manteufel 552-225, Steve Wegner 528-189, Travis Grob 514-199, Chris Ford 505-189. Rose Rath 441-155, Chris Gajewski 431-173, Lisa Evers 409-157, Gail Stendahl 395-158.

River City Lanes Tuesday Morning Mixed — Michael Magestro 616-229, Willie Duldulao 600-216, Will Smail 595-211, Jim Licht 591-203. Paddy Nannemann 470-166, Joyce Malison 434-155, LaVerne Lewis 421-157, Rosie Storm 410-157.

T&C Lanes Monday Night Majors — Bucky Barker 726, Bob Baker 718, Kelly Millard 707, John Danno 681.

The Lanes Sooners — Michael J. Sorensen 647-235, Dick Thomas 629-242, Roman Dymerski 627-242, Tom Whitley 623-246. Laura Justman 509-212, Linda Adcock 336-117.

The Lanes Sunday Fun Couples — Cameron Peterson 739-277, Rick Pope 635-214, Tom Jensen 552-202, Seth Sanchez 542-214. Beth Peterson 496-189, Peggy Kaprelian 481-170, Alma Alvarez 472-176, Judy Sanchez 462-180.

