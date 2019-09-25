MEN'S LEADERS
737—David Kail, T&C Lanes Tues. Nite Mixed
736—Joe Regep, The Lanes JMBA Men
708—Darren Olson, The Lanes JMBA Men
WOMEN'S LEADERS
627—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Lanes Tues. Nite Mixed
618—Theresa Riemer, T&C Lanes Tues. Nite Mixed
604—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Lanes Tues. Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
T&C Lanes Tues. Nite Mixed — Josh Basso 658, Gary Bushley 642.
The Lanes JMBA Men — Vern Fink 678, Brandon Staven 678-279, Eddie Nelson 674, Mike Mueller 652.
The Lanes Terrible Tues. — John A. Troen 521, Jordan Landreman 516, Debbie Hauer 561-212, Connie Pederson 522.
