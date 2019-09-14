MEN'S LEADERS

701—Vern Tuinstra, Castle Lanes Castle.com League

LEAGUES

Castle Lanes Castle.com League — Vern Tuinstra 701, Jim Buhler 681-290.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

T&C Lanes Friday Nifty Fifty Plus League — Chuck Strehlow 560, Ken Cramer 548-217, Jim Olson 546, Dale Streblow 533-217.

JUNIORS

River City RC Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Rylee Henderson 239-123, Brody Loomis 136-73, Abel Dilworth 117-65.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments