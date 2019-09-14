MEN'S LEADERS
701—Vern Tuinstra, Castle Lanes Castle.com League
LEAGUES
Castle Lanes Castle.com League — Vern Tuinstra 701, Jim Buhler 681-290.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
T&C Lanes Friday Nifty Fifty Plus League — Chuck Strehlow 560, Ken Cramer 548-217, Jim Olson 546, Dale Streblow 533-217.
JUNIORS
River City RC Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Rylee Henderson 239-123, Brody Loomis 136-73, Abel Dilworth 117-65.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.