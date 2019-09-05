MEN'S LEADERS
753—Dave Robbins, Castle Lanes Wednesday Niters
742—Zachary Groth, Castle Lanes Castle Courtsmen
738—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Lanes Teezers Veterans Appreciation
730—Willie Freeman, Castle Lanes Wednesday Niters
726—Jon Loendorf, Castle Lanes Wednesday Niters
719—Marcus Ludwig, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
718—Chris Simon, Castle Lanes Teezers Veterans Appreciation
716—Tom Poszkiewicz, Castle Lanes Teezers Veterans Appreciation
710—Tom Hall, Castle Lanes Wednesday Niters
707—Kohl Wrobel, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
704—Mitch Joeck, Castle Lanes Teezers Veterans Appreciation
703—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Lanes Wednesday Niters
WOMEN'S LEADERS
653—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
645—Dawn Geddes, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
619—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
600—Beth Praeger, Castle Lanes Tuesday Nite Rollers
LEAGUES
Castle Lanes AFT Koffee Klutchers — Joann Nelson 562, Sandy Redman 535-192, Kathy Matter 502, Patti Ontko 192.
Castle Lanes Castle Courtsmen — Zachary Groth 742, Phil Davis 699, John Szwiec 679.
Castle Lanes Castle Queens — Bev Eifert 476-181, Kateri Roushia 447, Barb Petersen 447.
Castle Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Annie Dunn 482-201, Linda Hagen 468-212.
Castle Lanes Tuesday Nite Rollers — Woody Woodward 622-215, Beth Praeger 600-230, Nicole Haynes 211, Shelly Belanger 203, Steph Vertz 202, Lisa Sawyer 194.
Castle Lanes Teezers Veterans Appreciation — Tyronn Dyess 738, Chris Simon 718, Tom Poszkiewicz 716, Mitch Joeck 704.
Castle Lanes Wednesday Niters —
Castle Lanes Wednesday Senior Men — Ron Sommer 594-206, Jim Larrabee 582, Gary Beesley 530, Duane Hoffren 524.
River City Lanes Men — Will Smail 674-246, Bob Uhlers 636-244, Jim Licht 635-224, Duane Sleaper 627-222, Dale Kotke 591-211, Charles Magestro 524-185, Dale Winters 517-191, Willie Duldulao 500-194.
River City Lanes Women — Joyce Malison 451-172, Rosie Storm 409-156.
T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed — Marcus Ludwig 719. Kohl Wrobel 707-298, Adam Gebel 691, Theresa Riemer 653, Dawn Geddes 645-267, Lynda Schlitz 619.
The Lanes Belles of The Lanes — Linda Hagen 562-215, Laura Justman 523-186, Annie Dunn 498-179, Linda Polzin 467-168, Dawn Harris 441-169, Mary Cronin 398-156, Linda Sorensen 343-132, Maxine Strege 343, Jan Corkins 338-128.
The Lanes Retirees — Clay Venne Jr. 666-266, Keith Beaudin 621-214, Anthony Hansen 615-210, Bob Powers 602-234, Erling Hagen 598-223, Roman Dymerski 590-223, Jerry Ruud 540, Robert Yust 519-196, Steve Simanek 513, William F. Toutant 507-194.
The Lanes Strike Force — Tanya Kisner 574-225, Aimee Smith 530-181, Carrie Scheckler 514-183, Carla Kenyon 488-169, Donna Chapman 484-170, Karrie Davis 476-173, Jennifer Kirkorian 464, Meliesa Crenshaw 455-174, Dawn Kisner 454-211, Gina Crenshaw 433.
The Lanes Terrible Tues. — Jaydin Callis 656-223, Glenn Thomas 573-235, John A. Troen 564-195, Craig Theisen 559-212, Jordan Landreman 504-194, James Rogers 503-188. Debbie Hauer 470-170, Brenda Olmstead 468-180, Connie Pederson 421-158, Debbie Trabert 421-150, Kathy Larsen 417-147, Amanda Eickhorst 409-166, Kat Urban 403-151.
The Lanes Ladies Doubles — Terri Bishop 599-237, Marie Salinas 589-224, Coree Steinhaus 577-198, Tasya Exner 543-237, Stephanie Bishop 518-184, Teresa Wiegand 453-178, Cathy Larrabee 453-160, Kathy Lawrenz 451-167, Brady Hutsick 450-158, Joan Rennert 444-176.
