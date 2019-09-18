MEN'S LEADERS

796—Richard Beere, Castle Teezer's Veterans Appreciation

793—Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezer's Veterans Appreciation

726—Tom Larson, Castle Teezer's Veterans Appreciation

722—Scott Surdyk, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

719—Robert Nyberg, Castle Teezer's Veterans Appreciation

718—Cotie Holbek, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

715—Scott Salinas, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch

713—Tom Fennig, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

712—Brian Traber, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

711—Chris Simon, Castle Teezer's Veterans Appreciation

704—Porky Witkofski, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

702—Travis Bushley, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

700—C.J. Torosian, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

705—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

695—Samantha Kelly, Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch

672—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

658—Beth Praeger, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers

628— Danielle Gename, Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch

613—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

610—Amy Gonzales, Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch

LEAGUES

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Mark Malison 692, Gene Toboyek 686, John Fischer 685, Adam Gebel 685, Thomas Hoefs 267, Danielle Hibbard 594, Colette McNally 268.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Will Smail 672-278, Bob Uhlers 649, Joyce Malison 484-181, Paddy Nannemann 434.

Castle Teezer's Veterans Appreciation — Richard Beere 300.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Beth Praeger 236.

The Lanes JMBA Men — Bob Weeks 680, Steve Thieme 653-265, Joe Regep 649, Ronald Thieme 631.

Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch — Mike Welter 689, Delbert Richards 674, Phil Zocharski 673, Joe Thoennes 672.

Old Settlers Over 40 — Ken Stockero 545, Gene Davis 477, Deb Bergles 516, Kathy Erickson 493.

