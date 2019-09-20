MEN'S LEADERS

740—Gary Schlicht, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

729—Michael Hohnl, The Lanes Trestleboard

711—Brandon Lipari, Castle Lanes Knights of the Castle

704—William Wasson, The Lanes Trestleboard

WOMEN'S LEADERS

605—Jenny Sieker, Castle Lanes Castle Strikettes

LEAGUES

Castle Lanes Castle Strikettes — Melissa Jansen 585-217, Mariah Martin 546, Samantha Cheever 500.

Castle Lanes Knights of the Castle — Phil Ontko 685, Les Wald Jr. 680, Sam Slasteed 680.

Castle Senior Mixed — Don Hyatt 456-155, Bob Wemmert 412, Jenny Pfeuffer 451-159, Sandy Strini 433.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Ronald Thieme 699-268, Cary O'Brien 680, Nancy Vioski 552-199.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Eric Kudrna 694, Jeff Floyd 677, Marcus West 665, Eric Dogans 662.

The Lanes Trestleboard — Josh Casey 664, Jim Glitzky 649, Emily Panyk 431, Melissa Panyk 398.

The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — John Matthews 673-266, Dave Crenshaw 583, Barbara Thomas 484-185, Emma Wood 481.

