MEN'S LEADERS
740—Gary Schlicht, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
729—Michael Hohnl, The Lanes Trestleboard
711—Brandon Lipari, Castle Lanes Knights of the Castle
704—William Wasson, The Lanes Trestleboard
WOMEN'S LEADERS
605—Jenny Sieker, Castle Lanes Castle Strikettes
LEAGUES
Castle Lanes Castle Strikettes — Melissa Jansen 585-217, Mariah Martin 546, Samantha Cheever 500.
Castle Lanes Knights of the Castle — Phil Ontko 685, Les Wald Jr. 680, Sam Slasteed 680.
Castle Senior Mixed — Don Hyatt 456-155, Bob Wemmert 412, Jenny Pfeuffer 451-159, Sandy Strini 433.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Ronald Thieme 699-268, Cary O'Brien 680, Nancy Vioski 552-199.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Eric Kudrna 694, Jeff Floyd 677, Marcus West 665, Eric Dogans 662.
The Lanes Trestleboard — Josh Casey 664, Jim Glitzky 649, Emily Panyk 431, Melissa Panyk 398.
The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — John Matthews 673-266, Dave Crenshaw 583, Barbara Thomas 484-185, Emma Wood 481.
