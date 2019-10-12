MEN'S LEADERS
764—Mike Vasey, CastleLanes.com
763—Dustin Vasey, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
745—Curt Fritz, Castle Knights of Castle
737—Jeremy Cashmore, CastleLanes.com
735—Brian Dubinski, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
734—David Kail, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
732—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
714—Mark Vande Velde, T&C Thurs. Businessmens
712—Scott Zess, CastleLanes.com
707—Alan Blome, CastleLanes.com
WOMEN'S LEADERS
643—Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors
630—McKenzie Mattice, Castle Majors
620—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed
620—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmens
603—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
LEAGUES
Knights of Castle — Terry Martini 696, Michael Guzman 689, Brian Callis 685-279.
Castle Majors — Jax Calverley 667, Nathan Hohnl 611.
Castle Strikettes — Jenny Sieker 596, Melissa Jansen 573, Nancy Sands 572, Sarah Smith 503-223.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Jessica Nannemann 591, Sue Hartlage 530, Jessica Storm 521, Courtney Lufkin 214.
The Lanes Angry Brothers — Dennis Simonsen 652, Kyle Halliday 251, Robyn Hertel 620-230, Marcia Munoz 549.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Ronald Thieme 661, Jose G. Rodriguez 257, Nancy 449-161.
The Lanes Mike Corona — Shawn Centell 661, John Boehm 657, Cory Landreman 653, Ryan Fornal 625-267.
The Lanes Trestleboard — Tim Steinke 672, Michael Hohnl 655-280, Emily Panyk 445-163, Joanne Beischel 439.
T&C Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed — Jeff Kuzniar 612, Chuck Strehlow 588-244, Lorraine Draper 527, Theresa Riemer 208.
T&C Thurs. Businessmen — Mark Vande Velde 279, Randy Clark 279, Theresa Riemer 220.
T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Nick Gort 279, Taylor Melahn 587, Courtney Dutton 571-218.
T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Lea Vos 545-206, Laura Drissel 502.
JUNIORS
Castle Bantams — Logan Crenshaw 105, Caleb Heether 85, Tessa Klein 186, Lucy Fischer 132.
Castle Juniors — Ethan Nurmi 563, Jaxon Schalf 532, Madison Venne 466, Hailey LaFever 398.
Castle Preps — Tyler Gilmore 354, Nolan Nielsen 351, JaQuora Jones 403, Allison Mertins 317.
The Lanes Bantams — Blake Curley 173-95, Camden Mattie, Kourtney Hanson 184-100, Frankie Tempesta 82.
The Lanes Bumpers — Levi Cottingham 160-88, Benjamin Harms 148, Maci Peterson 192-97, Harper Landreman 162.
The Lanes Junior Majors — R.J. Mattie 625-253, Andre Oliver 490, Ashley Trabert 504, Miley Brooks 464-186.
The Lanes Preps — Brody Pansch 513-190, Quintin Billips 438, Emma Naegeli 345-138, Roxana Simpson 297.
