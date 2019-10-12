MEN'S LEADERS

764—Mike Vasey, CastleLanes.com

763—Dustin Vasey, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

745—Curt Fritz, Castle Knights of Castle

737—Jeremy Cashmore, CastleLanes.com

735—Brian Dubinski, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

734—David Kail, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

732—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

714—Mark Vande Velde, T&C Thurs. Businessmens

712—Scott Zess, CastleLanes.com

707—Alan Blome, CastleLanes.com

WOMEN'S LEADERS

643—Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors

630—McKenzie Mattice, Castle Majors

620—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed

620—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmens

603—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

LEAGUES

Knights of Castle — Terry Martini 696, Michael Guzman 689, Brian Callis 685-279.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Castle Majors — Jax Calverley 667, Nathan Hohnl 611.

Castle Strikettes — Jenny Sieker 596, Melissa Jansen 573, Nancy Sands 572, Sarah Smith 503-223.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Jessica Nannemann 591, Sue Hartlage 530, Jessica Storm 521, Courtney Lufkin 214.

The Lanes Angry Brothers — Dennis Simonsen 652, Kyle Halliday 251, Robyn Hertel 620-230, Marcia Munoz 549.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Ronald Thieme 661, Jose G. Rodriguez 257, Nancy 449-161.

The Lanes Mike Corona — Shawn Centell 661, John Boehm 657, Cory Landreman 653, Ryan Fornal 625-267.

The Lanes Trestleboard — Tim Steinke 672, Michael Hohnl 655-280, Emily Panyk 445-163, Joanne Beischel 439.

T&C Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed — Jeff Kuzniar 612, Chuck Strehlow 588-244, Lorraine Draper 527, Theresa Riemer 208.

T&C Thurs. Businessmen — Mark Vande Velde 279, Randy Clark 279, Theresa Riemer 220.

T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Nick Gort 279, Taylor Melahn 587, Courtney Dutton 571-218.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Lea Vos 545-206, Laura Drissel 502.

JUNIORS

Castle Bantams — Logan Crenshaw 105, Caleb Heether 85, Tessa Klein 186, Lucy Fischer 132.

Castle Juniors — Ethan Nurmi 563, Jaxon Schalf 532, Madison Venne 466, Hailey LaFever 398.

Castle Preps — Tyler Gilmore 354, Nolan Nielsen 351, JaQuora Jones 403, Allison Mertins 317.

The Lanes Bantams — Blake Curley 173-95, Camden Mattie, Kourtney Hanson 184-100, Frankie Tempesta 82.

The Lanes Bumpers — Levi Cottingham 160-88, Benjamin Harms 148, Maci Peterson 192-97, Harper Landreman 162.

The Lanes Junior Majors — R.J. Mattie 625-253, Andre Oliver 490, Ashley Trabert 504, Miley Brooks 464-186.

The Lanes Preps — Brody Pansch 513-190, Quintin Billips 438, Emma Naegeli 345-138, Roxana Simpson 297.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments