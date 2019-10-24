MEN'S LEADERS
805—Steven Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
761—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
749—Chris Simon, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
720—Beau Biller, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
715—Ron Barker, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
714—Jeff Floyd, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
708—Jerome Kosterman, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
707—Mike Wensing, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
702—Joe Thoennes, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
WOMEN'S LEADERS
700—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
665—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
650—Amy Gonzalez, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
639—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
636—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
603—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
601—Shelly Belanger, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
600—Sydney Wiroll, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Gregory Shick 652-244, Al Jensen 621, Ed Plachno 620, Ron Sommer 617.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Marge Cuark 450, Shella Oarter 236.
Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch — Jimmy Mertins 696, Brandon Lipari 694.
Belles of The Lanes — Linda Hagen 507-172, Dawn Harris 463, Annie Dunn 456, Marilyn Venne 450.
The Lanes JMBA Men — Steve Thieme 681-257, Michael Riemer 675, Joe Regep 649, Jim Rigney 646.
The Lanes Retirees — Keith Beaudin 633-267, Mark Tarwid 627, Roman Dymerski 612, Anthony Hansen 605.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Adam Gebel 692-255, Carl Chernouski 662, Sydney Wiroll 256.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mae Boeger 478, Anita Hirt 474, Janet Johnson 182.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Gary Buskley 629, Jeff Rice 584-226, Diane Fincutter 473-180.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Ron Barker 300, Steven Gerth 300, Jenny Wonders 255.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Camden Ludwig, 669-254, Tristian Albrecht 625, McKenna Kramer 555, Amber Vogt 528-214.
