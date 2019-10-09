MEN'S LEADERS
796 — Josh Hall, T&C Tuesday Night Mixed
762 — Mitch Jaeck, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
746 — Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
735 — Robert Scherrer, T&C Tuesday Night Mixed
726 — Trevor Ludwig, T&C Tuesday Night Mixed
743 — Tom Larson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
718 — Andrew Dahl, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
700 — Andy Jansta, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
WOMEN'S LEADERS
656 — Lisa Woodward 656
638 — Shelly Belanger 638.
612 — Kim Enright, T&C Tuesday Night Mixed
612 — Theresa Riemer, T&C Tuesday Night Mixed
601 — Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tuesday Night Mixed
LEAGUES
T&C Tuesday Night Mixed — Mary Appenzeller 678, Melissa Vogt 231.
Belles Of The Lanes — Annie Dunn 517-212, Sandra Thurmond 513, Linda Hagen 499, Linda Polzin 460.
Castle Tuesday Afternoon KK — Sandy Redman 572, Cathy Larrabee 516, Bonnie Marsh 487, Barbara Pauls 477, Sandy Hansen 195.
Castle Tuesday Nite Rollers — Shelly Belanger 235.
