MEN'S LEADERS

726—Rich Larsen, CastleLanes.com

WOMEN'S LEADERS

696—Robyn Hertel, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

653—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

640—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

LEAGUES

Castle Majors — Brett Brohelden 629, Anthony Glenn 627, McKenzie Mattice 550, Jami Larsen 534.

River City Fri. Night Mixed — Jeff Klosowski 615, Nate Rickert 596-235, Eleanor Treffinger 553-197, Laura Shotliff 443.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Jessica Nannemann 573, Diane Schnell 568, Sandy Nannemann 510, Jessica Storm 251.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points — Matthew Lunde 696, Jonathan 669-268, Rebecca Welter 595, Robyn Hertel 267.

JUNIORS

Castle Bantams — Ceasar Vinson 130, Logan Crenshaw 98, Zoey Plocinski 169, Lucy Fischer 143.

Castle Juniors — Ethan Nurmi 568, Tyler Kublak 513, Danielle Christopherson 533, Haley LaFever 387.

Castle Preps — Brayden Scalf 391, Ian Hohnl 314, Allison Mertins 360, Alyssa Buchaklian 344.

River City Sat. Juniors — Darren Frasa 492, James Breidenbach 480-196, Addison Kinsey 548-199, Elliana Flees 355.

River City Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Brody Loomis 151-80.

