MEN'S LEADERS

750—Tyler Struebing, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

722—Ryan Kiedrowski, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

719—Jeff Kuzniar, T&C Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed

704—Michael Scalf, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

698—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed

659—Courtney Dutton, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

659—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

610—Jennifer Czerniak, T&C Thurs. Businessmens

LEAGUES

Old Settlers Union Grove Men's Commercial — Chuck Fudge 687, Matt Siekert 653, Kai Jerdee 651, Robbie Schultz 636.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Becky Schneider 550, Tammie Storm 541, Courtney Lufkin 519, Jessica Storm 262.

T&C Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed — Al Blum 602, Jeff Kuzniar 277, Bonnie Schmidt 593, Theresa Riemer 247.

T&C Thurs. Businessmens — Kelly Millard 695-257, Don Stardy 660, Theresa Riemer 579, Jennifer Czerniak 255.

T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Dustin Vasey 280, Taylor Melahn 582, Courtney Dutton 232.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Mary Koldeway 558, Karen Jannene 542, Tiffany Taylor 528, Julie Lois 526-205.

JUNIORS

River City Thurs. Juniors — Alex Clarkson 574-199, Darren Frasa 486, 278-126.

