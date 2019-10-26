MEN'S LEADERS
750—Tyler Struebing, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
722—Ryan Kiedrowski, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
719—Jeff Kuzniar, T&C Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed
704—Michael Scalf, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
698—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed
659—Courtney Dutton, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
659—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
610—Jennifer Czerniak, T&C Thurs. Businessmens
LEAGUES
Old Settlers Union Grove Men's Commercial — Chuck Fudge 687, Matt Siekert 653, Kai Jerdee 651, Robbie Schultz 636.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Becky Schneider 550, Tammie Storm 541, Courtney Lufkin 519, Jessica Storm 262.
T&C Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed — Al Blum 602, Jeff Kuzniar 277, Bonnie Schmidt 593, Theresa Riemer 247.
T&C Thurs. Businessmens — Kelly Millard 695-257, Don Stardy 660, Theresa Riemer 579, Jennifer Czerniak 255.
T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Dustin Vasey 280, Taylor Melahn 582, Courtney Dutton 232.
T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Mary Koldeway 558, Karen Jannene 542, Tiffany Taylor 528, Julie Lois 526-205.
JUNIORS
River City Thurs. Juniors — Alex Clarkson 574-199, Darren Frasa 486, 278-126.
