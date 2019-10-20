MEN'S LEADERS
726—Rich Larsen, CastleLanes.com
WOMEN'S LEADERS
696—Robyn Hertel, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
653—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
640—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
LEAGUES
Castle Majors — Brett Brohelden 629, Anthony Glenn 627, McKenzie Mattice 550, Jami Larsen 534.
River City Fri. Night Mixed — Jeff Klosowski 615, Nate Rickert 596-235, Eleanor Treffinger 553-197, Laura Shotliff 443.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Jessica Nannemann 573, Diane Schnell 568, Sandy Nannemann 510, Jessica Storm 251.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points — Matthew Lunde 696, Jonathan 669-268, Rebecca Welter 595, Robyn Hertel 267.
JUNIORS
Castle Bantams — Ceasar Vinson 130, Logan Crenshaw 98, Zoey Plocinski 169, Lucy Fischer 143.
Castle Juniors — Ethan Nurmi 568, Tyler Kublak 513, Danielle Christopherson 533, Haley LaFever 387.
Castle Preps — Brayden Scalf 391, Ian Hohnl 314, Allison Mertins 360, Alyssa Buchaklian 344.
River City Sat. Juniors — Darren Frasa 492, James Breidenbach 480-196, Addison Kinsey 548-199, Elliana Flees 355.
River City Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Brody Loomis 151-80.
