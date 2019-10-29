MEN'S LEADERS

737—Ken Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors

733—Beau Biller, T&C Mon. Night Majors

730—Scott Surdyk, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

712—Ryan McIlwee, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

723—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

701—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

685—Sue Daschner, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

LEAGUES

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — John Weiser 682, Gene Toboyek 650-278, Danielle Hibbard 575, Shane McNally 265.

River City Fri. Night Mixed — Bob Hoefs 696-235, Ron Kuchenbecker 638, Eleanor Treffinger 590-211, Shellie Szuta 451.

River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Rob Beth 665-235, Ben Nowacki 583, Theresa Torosian 515, Tracy Pertile 483.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Michael Magestro 589, Bob Uhlers 558-223, Paddy Nannemann 417, Joyce Malison 410-161.

T&C Mon. ABC — Roy Hartman 583-214, Dale Thomas 546, Bonnie Schmidt 556-222.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Roy Chase 698, Ken Leasure 279, Felicia Longo 561-210.

JUNIORS

River City Sat. Juniors — James Breidenbach 506-212, Colin Fredrick 497, Addison Kinsey 378, Elliana Flees 364-146.

