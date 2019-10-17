MEN'S LEADERS

816—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Courtsmen

760—Randy Sykes, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

743—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial

740—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

732—Randy Prudhomme, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

727—Kevin Tripp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

724—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

723—Michael Welter, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial

714—Stu Nelson, Castle Wed. Niters

710—Ron Jeffrey, Castle Courtsmen

704—Miguel Villarreal, The Lanes JMBA Men

700—Mike DeRose, Castle Wed. Niters

700—Shaunte Stills, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

WOMEN'S LEADERS

656—Steph Vertz, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers

637—Woody Woodward, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers

613—Cindy Tigges, Castle Queens

612—Lisa Woodward, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers

LEAGUES

Castle Courtsmen — Tyronn Dyess 300.

Castle Queens — Katori Roushia 507, Barb Petersen 493, Cindy Tigges 230.

Castle Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 544-184, Bob Wemmert 443, Sandy Strini 491, Inge Vanderheest 194.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Steph Vertz 237.

Castle Thurs. Morn. K.K. — Keith Lemens 689, James Oates 656, Kathy Lawrenz 581, Alma Alvarez 529.

Castle Wed. Niters — Stu Nelson 258.

Old Settlers Wed. Night Ladies — Lauren Lampe 545, Brenda Schoenfuss 526, Carly Anderson 524, Angie Meeks 516.

Belles of The Lanes — Linda Polzin 475, Marilyn Venne 453-171, Linda Hagen 450, Jan Corkins 448.

The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial — Gregg Landreman 680, Kyle Kisner 672, Mike Schmidt 662, Kevin Molbeck 290.

The Lanes JMBA Men — Darren Olson 672, Joe Slis 658, Brandon Staven 618, Miguel Villarreal 238.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Ladies Doubles — Terri Bishop 570, Stephanie Bishop 545-200, Cathy Larrabee 484, Marie Salinas 482.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Strikeforce — Carrie Scheckler 560-222, Tanya Kisner 541, Aimee Smith 538, Jodi Gatzke 518.

