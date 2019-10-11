MEN'S LEADERS

745—Curt Fritz, Castle Knights of Castle

WOMEN'S LEADERS

603—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

LEAGUES

Castle Knights of Castle — Terry Martini 696, Michael Guzman 689, Brian Callis 685-279.

Castle Strikettes — Jenny Sieker 596, Melissa Jansen 573, Nancy Sands 572, Sarah Smith 503-223.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Jessica Nannemann 591, Sue Hartlage 530, Jessica Storm 521, Courtney Lufkin 214.

The Lanes Mike Corona — Shawn Centell 661, John Boehm 657, Cory Landreman 653, Ryan Fornal 625-267.

The Lanes Trestleboard — Tim Steinke 672, Michael Hohnl 655-280, Emily Panyk 445-163, Joanne Beischel 439.

