MEN'S LEADERS
750—Dan Saugstad, River City Miller Mon. Nite Classic
747—C.J. Torosian, River City Miller Mon. Nite Classic
738—John Danno, T&C Mon. Night Majors
736—Kevin Gerth, T&C Mon. Night Majors
720—Chris Wagner, T&C Mon. Night Majors
708—Thomas Hoefs, River City Miller Mon. Nite Classic
704—Tyler Schildt, T&C Mon. Night Majors
WOMEN'S LEADERS
669—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Nite Classic
638—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Nite Classic
632—Danielle Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Nite Classic
LEAGUES
Castle Tues. AFT KK — Sandy Redman 568-210, Joan Rennert 508, Barb Pauls 492, Jo Ann Nelson 477.
River City Miller Mon. Nite Classic — Mark Malison 692, Steve Chick 269, Sue Daschner 591, Colette McNally 237.
River City Tues. Mixed — Dale Kotke 648-235, Will Smail 616, Joyce Malison 478-190, Rosie Storm 399.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Barbara Thomas 596-211, Jolene Ahles 475, Linda Hagen 467, Leevora Perry 466.
T&C Mon. ABC — Tom Miller 567, Robert Klamik 204, Bonnie Schmidt 532-192, Lorraine Draper 192.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Ken Leasure 684, Kevin Clark 299, Mig Molle 468-189.
JUNIORS
River City Juniors — Hunter Rogers 534-208, Jake Dros 478, Addison Kinsey 444-171, Christina Doyle 377.
River City Youth Bantams — Brody Loomis 143-73, Abel Dilworth 128, Rylee Henderson 118-76.
