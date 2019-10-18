MEN'S LEADERS
805—Richardo Rodriguez, Knights of Castle
800—Dustin Vasey, Castle Bowler's Choice
749—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Bowler's Choice
747—Mike Paulich, River City Wed. Men
736—Nick Gort, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
732—Jeff Jobst, T&C Thurs. Businessmen's
725—Sam Slasted, Knights of Castle
723—Brent Frahman, Castle Keglers
723—Ryan Zagar, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
721—Ben Betchkal, Castle Bowler's Choice
721—Michael Guzman, Knights of Castle
717—David Kail, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
717—Doug Weber Jr., Knights of Castle
716—Mike Estes, Knights of Castle
714—Jake Kessler, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
710—Tom Paszkiewicz, Knights of Castle
709—Brian Dubinsky, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
708—Todd Fritz, Knights of Castle
707—Mike Thoennes, Knights of Castle
703—Brandon Peters, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
701—Joe Arvai IV, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
701—Matt Cecchini, The Lanes Mike Corona
WOMEN'S LEADERS
654—Mary Koldway, T&C Thurs. Powder Puff
630—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed
623—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmen's
LEAGUES
Castle Bowler's Choice — Dustin Vasey 288.
Castle Keglers — Rick Plitzner 688, James Ruffalo 683, Brent Frahman 267.
Knights of Castle — Brett Pinnecker 695, Jim Thurmann 688, Mike Estes 300, Ricardo Rodriguez 300.
Castle Royal Car Care Classic — Tony Kenyon 677-300.
Castle Strikettes — Melissa Jansen 587-214, Sierra Werderitch 563, Jenny Sieker 557, Dani Jo Sheckles 528.
River City Wed. Men — Rick Pope 659, Mike Torosian 651, Bill Fischer 637-268, Jim Nannemann 636.
The Lanes Mike Corona — Jeff Floyd 697, Trevor Peterson 675, Joe Fazzari 670, Matt Cecchini 279.
The Lanes Retirees — Mike Kohl 678-258, Shaunte Stills 669, Nancy Vioski 474-168.
The Lanes Trestleboard — Keith Beaudin 621, William Wasson 609-253, Emily 409-166, Cheryl Langel 377.
T&C Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed — Craig Southgate 234, Jeff Kuzniar 234, Bonnie Schmidt 554, Theresa Riemer 239.
T&C Thurs. Businessmen's — Mark Vande Velde 665, Jeff Jobst 266, Jenny Czerniak 523, Theresa Riemer 236.
T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — David Kail 279, Taylor Melahn 584-236.
T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Polly Burright 581, Julie Lois 567-257, Peggy Wettengal 559.
JUNIORS
River City Thurs. Juniors — Alex Clarksen 616-228, Darren Frasa 602, Christina Doyle 328-120.
