MEN'S LEADERS
792—Beau Biller 792, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
782—Adam Gebel, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
752—Jim Nannemann, River City Wed. Men
732—Bryan Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
729—Randy Sorensen, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
715—Mark Vande Velde, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
714—Matt Zanella, River City Wed. Men
WOMEN'S LEADERS
676—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
674—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
650—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
642—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
629—Allison Clark, T&C Wed. High School
616—Bonnie Schmidt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
603—Hannah DeRosier, T&C Wed. High School
602—McKenna Kramer, T&C Wed. High School
LEAGUES
Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch — Adam Pron 696, Jimmy Mertins 693, Matt Crenshaw 679, Joe Thoennes 675.
Old Settlers Over 40 — Ken Stockero 558, Deb Bergles 489, Kathy Erickson 476.
River City Wed. Men — C.J. Torosian 694, Joe Vitlas 673, Shawn Hulsether 659, Jim Nannemann 280.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Roy Chase 690, Robert Scherrer 680-268, Taylor Melahn 254, Bonnie Schmidt 254.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle 527-213, Mae Boeger 445, Anita Hirt 443.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 643, Marv Ellis 575-231, Kathy Baumeister 520-194.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Beau Biller 287, Jessica Storm 257.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Landon Bieneman 653, Justin Seelig 619-255, Hannah DeRosier 244.
