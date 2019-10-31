MEN'S LEADERS

792—Beau Biller 792, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

782—Adam Gebel, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

752—Jim Nannemann, River City Wed. Men

732—Bryan Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

729—Randy Sorensen, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch

715—Mark Vande Velde, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

714—Matt Zanella, River City Wed. Men

WOMEN'S LEADERS

676—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

674—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

650—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

642—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

629—Allison Clark, T&C Wed. High School

616—Bonnie Schmidt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

603—Hannah DeRosier, T&C Wed. High School

602—McKenna Kramer, T&C Wed. High School

LEAGUES

Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch — Adam Pron 696, Jimmy Mertins 693, Matt Crenshaw 679, Joe Thoennes 675.

Old Settlers Over 40 — Ken Stockero 558, Deb Bergles 489, Kathy Erickson 476.

River City Wed. Men — C.J. Torosian 694, Joe Vitlas 673, Shawn Hulsether 659, Jim Nannemann 280.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Roy Chase 690, Robert Scherrer 680-268, Taylor Melahn 254, Bonnie Schmidt 254.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle 527-213, Mae Boeger 445, Anita Hirt 443.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 643, Marv Ellis 575-231, Kathy Baumeister 520-194.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Beau Biller 287, Jessica Storm 257.

JUNIORS

T&C Wed. High School — Landon Bieneman 653, Justin Seelig 619-255, Hannah DeRosier 244.

