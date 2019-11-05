MEN'S LEADERS
762—Dan Saugstad, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
752—Tom Fennig, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
751—John Fischer, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
746—C.J. Torosian, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
735—John E. Peterson II, Castle Mon. Castle Keaglers
728—Scott Zess, Castle Family & Friends
721—Nick Just, Castle Family & Friends
711—Dustin Vasey, Castle Family & Friends
709—A.J. Hedges, Castle M.M.K.K
709—Mike Skowronski, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
708—Jason Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors
707—Travis Bushley, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
705—Darren Kisting, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
702—Mike Baker, T&C Mon. Night Majors
WOMEN'S LEADERS
690—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
636—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
630—Allison Clark, T&C Sat. Youth Majors
625—Allie Hedges, Castle M.M.K.K
610—Joy Vadnais, T&C Fri. Night Mixed
LEAGUES
Castle Family & Friends — Mike Vasey 689, Al Zeitz Jr. 684-279, Lisa A. Woodward 570-210, Woody Woodward 558.
Castle Mon. Castle Keaglers — John E. Peterson II 300.
Castle M.M.K.K — Lori Suchla 536.
Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Bob Veselik 664-238, Andrew Fenderson 557, Carol Plachno 474, Poppy Kerschitz 445.
Castle Women Teachers — Kathleen Clouthier 525-189.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Jim Nannemann 696, Michael Scalf 635-279, Colette McNally 560, Jessica Storm 253.
River City Sat. Night Live — Jeff Bottoni 635, Steve Wegner 561-242, Lisa Evers 440-171, Chris Gajewski 374.
The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples — Matt D'Acquisto 591, Rick Pope 577-242, Cheryl Williams 541-194, Jenna Hall 507.
T&C Fri. Fifty Nifty Plus — Dale Streblow 594-215, Jerry Smetana 519, Barb Remer 479, Bobbi Auman 461-176.
T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Jason Finster 552, Phil Lambert 542-213, Joy Vadnais 215.
T&C Mon. ABC — Burt Phelps 547-209, Dale Thomas 547, Bonnie Schmidt 577-224.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Kelly Millard 696-279, Chris Wagner 680, Felicia Longo 514, Amanda Gerth 212.
T&C Sat. A League of Our Own — Barry Woods 615, Tim Thomas 587-219, Mandy Sekey 503-180.
T&C Sat. Rockin' Rollers — Dave Barth 643, Rick Bartelt 634-277, Ellie Mack 599-225.
JUNIORS
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Sean Szydlowski 162, Jadd McLean 178-102.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Elijah Grohs 129-68, Cayden Peronnto 111, Emma O'Connell 151-78.
T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Tristian Albrecht 658 Parker Stasiulis 609-237, Hannah DeRosier 595, Allison Clark 215.
T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps — Joseph Leondard 650-259, Kyle Mangalindan 558, Savannah Leonard 478-170.
