MEN'S LEADERS

738 — Carl Christensen, The Lanes Odds and Ends

731 — Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Odds and Ends

727 — Jason Boyce, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap

727 — Michael Welter, The Lanes E.O.W Saturday Couples

719 — Greg Brooks, The Lanes E.O.W Saturday Couples

717 — Cary O'Brien, The Lanes E.O.W Saturday Couples

702 — John Brooks, The Lanes E.O.W Saturday Couples

715 — Jon Hunter, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap

WOMEN'S LEADERS

697 — Lauren Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W Saturday Couples

663 — Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W Saturday Couples

649 — Emily Jarstad, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap

638 — Nancy Vioski, The Lanes League of their Own

LEAGUES

The Lanes E.O.W Saturday Couples — Marty Richter 699. Brett Pinnecker 698, Mike Welter 266, Ann Steka 597, Rebecca Welter 573, Darlene Fischer 245.

The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap — Kevin Molbeck 691, Joe Crocco 682, Eric Kudrna 279, Emily Jarstad 649-258, Danielle Gename 585.

The Lanes League of their Own — Mark A. Truckey 614, Larry Mutchie 594, Kenneth Vioski 228, Joann Truckey 486, Gail Brandt 423, Nancy Vioski 236.

The Lanes Early Eights — Scott Salinas 664, Christopher A. Tyykila 575-237, Gail Salinas 458, Jessica Folk 443-185.

The Lanes Odds and Ends — Nate Burton 599, Anthony Mohr 594, Carl Christensen 268, Nicole Cecchini 560, Kim Moe 535, Ashleigh Birdsall 214.

