MEN'S LEADERS
738 — Carl Christensen, The Lanes Odds and Ends
731 — Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Odds and Ends
727 — Jason Boyce, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap
727 — Michael Welter, The Lanes E.O.W Saturday Couples
719 — Greg Brooks, The Lanes E.O.W Saturday Couples
717 — Cary O'Brien, The Lanes E.O.W Saturday Couples
702 — John Brooks, The Lanes E.O.W Saturday Couples
715 — Jon Hunter, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap
WOMEN'S LEADERS
697 — Lauren Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W Saturday Couples
663 — Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W Saturday Couples
649 — Emily Jarstad, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap
638 — Nancy Vioski, The Lanes League of their Own
LEAGUES
The Lanes E.O.W Saturday Couples — Marty Richter 699. Brett Pinnecker 698, Mike Welter 266, Ann Steka 597, Rebecca Welter 573, Darlene Fischer 245.
The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap — Kevin Molbeck 691, Joe Crocco 682, Eric Kudrna 279, Emily Jarstad 649-258, Danielle Gename 585.
The Lanes League of their Own — Mark A. Truckey 614, Larry Mutchie 594, Kenneth Vioski 228, Joann Truckey 486, Gail Brandt 423, Nancy Vioski 236.
The Lanes Early Eights — Scott Salinas 664, Christopher A. Tyykila 575-237, Gail Salinas 458, Jessica Folk 443-185.
The Lanes Odds and Ends — Nate Burton 599, Anthony Mohr 594, Carl Christensen 268, Nicole Cecchini 560, Kim Moe 535, Ashleigh Birdsall 214.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.